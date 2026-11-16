Former Deputy Minister Defends Sokolov Following Raids on His Lavish Office

Ruslan Oliinyk, former Deputy Minister of Recovery, Infrastructure, and Transportation, spoke out in defense of metal supplier Vladislav Sokolov. He stated that he sees no criminal offense in the case regarding the construction of protective structures for energy facilities in the Kyiv region.

“This is unfair. I am more than confident that, in time, law enforcement will get to the bottom of this matter. There is no criminal offense here. There simply isn’t. There is a man who trusted the regional governor, Kalashnik, and built protective structures throughout the Kyiv region,” Oliinyk said.

According to him, Sokolov supplies rebar to all general contractors involved in the construction of protective structures for substations in the Kyiv region.

Oliinyk also referred to work at 35 kV substations and cogeneration facilities, which, he claims, are already protected.

“This man has fulfilled all of Kalashnik’s tasks one hundred percent. I have no complaints about him as a contractor and supplier,” he said.

When asked about possible overpricing of metal products, Oliinyk replied that he knew nothing about it. At the same time, he stated that he did not believe in overpricing, citing Kravchenko, the head of the relevant department at KOVA, who, in his opinion, would not have allowed this to happen.

However, when asked whether Sokolov had served as the general contractor on other projects, Oliinyk replied that he was unaware of Sokolov’s status in those cases. According to the former deputy minister, as far as he knows, there were no contractual relationships at all regarding the cogeneration facilities.

The former deputy minister for reconstruction spoke about this in an interview with UP.

As a reminder, Photo: Sokolov registered 17 cars and luxury real estate in the name of his 73-year-old mother.

As a reminder, police found a mansion worth over $400,000 belonging to police officer Tsenov, a figure in the Carthage case.

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