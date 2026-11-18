The former deputy mayor of Kupiansk was sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property for treason and collaboration.

According to the prosecutor’s office, in July 2022, during the occupation of the city, he voluntarily took a position in the invaders’ illegal administration.

Specifically, he oversaw the operations of municipal utilities and was involved in reconnecting the Kupiansk district’s power supply to the power grids of the so-called “LPR” and Russia.

After the city was liberated, the man fled to Russia and is currently wanted. The verdict was handed down in absentia.

Source: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office

The SBU exposed a Russian agent who blew up the car of a Dnipro City Council official.

Earlier, the Counterintelligence Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine detained a Russian agent in the Kyiv region who, on behalf of the FSB, was gathering intelligence to target local energy facilities. The suspect turned out to be a driver for a logistics company who was also tracking the locations of Defense Forces repair bases.

The SBU’s Counterintelligence Directorate detained a man in the Khmelnytskyi region who is suspected of passing on the coordinates of military units, defense enterprises, and postal terminals to Russian intelligence services.

Read us on