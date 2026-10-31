The EU is preparing to approve the final €45 billion loan for Ukraine: where the funds will be allocated

The European Commission has launched a procedure under which EU member states are to approve the second half of the loan for Ukraine—45 billion euros. The funds are scheduled to be disbursed by the end of 2027, with the majority of the financing directed toward the development of Ukraine’s defense industry.

The European Union had previously approved a €90 billion loan program for Ukraine through the end of 2027. Half of this amount is scheduled to be disbursed in 2026.

On October 30, the European Commission proposed a mechanism under which EU countries will be able to approve the remaining funding—45 billion euros, or about 50.4 billion dollars.

The European Commission also gave a positive assessment of the financing strategy presented by Ukraine. According to the proposed allocation, the funds will be directed toward two main areas:

13.3 billion euros —to support Ukraine’s state budget;

31.7 billion euros — for the development of Ukraine’s defense industry.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the importance of predictable funding for Ukraine.

“With this proposal, we are providing Ukraine with much-needed predictability and helping to sustain the functioning of essential public services,” said Ursula von der Leyen.

EU leaders agreed on a €90 billion loan program at the end of 2025. The funding was raised through joint EU borrowing.

This decision was made after EU member states failed to reach an agreement on using frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine.

Consequently, the mechanism proposed by the European Commission is intended to ensure the approval of the final 45 billion euros of the loan, which Ukraine plans to receive by the end of 2027. The bulk of these funds is earmarked for supporting and developing domestic defense production.

This was reported by Reuters.

In 2027, Ukraine may face a shortfall of 70 billion euros to cover its financial needs. Because of this, the European Union plans to persuade the United Kingdom and Canada to increase their contributions to support Kyiv. Negotiations on additional funding are expected to take place at the highest level.

As a reminder, Finland will provide a 50 million euro loan to the International Development Association (IDA), which is part of the World Bank Group. The funds are intended to finance Ukraine’s reconstruction.

Ukraine will receive an additional €3 billion in financial aid from the EU.

Ukraine has received a list of reforms from the EU in response to its request for funds.

Ukraine will soon receive $841 million in budget support from the World Bank. The funds will be used to offset state budget expenditures related to pension payments, and the Canadian government will provide financing guarantees.

Read us on