Escalation in Space: Russia Is Developing a Starlink Counterpart and Blocking Western Satellites

The Russians are making progress in creating their own space-based internet network, attempting to outpace Ukraine in the use of Starlink on the battlefield and even deep behind enemy lines. At least, that is what a statement by Sergei Beskrestnov (Flash), the president’s advisor on defense technology, suggests.

In an interview with the Associated Press, he said that in about six months, Russia could deploy full satellite coverage over Ukrainian territory. This would mean it could control strike drones and missiles in real time.

Recently, it was reported that the Russian “Kosmos” satellite performed a dangerous maneuver in orbit and came within a hair’s breadth of a satellite whose imagery is used by Ukrainian intelligence. The distance was a few dozen meters, which in space terms amounts to a near-collision.

UA.News discusses the military risks posed by Russia’s Starlink counterpart, provocations, and the space dimension of the arms race, as well as what Ukrainian experts are saying about this new round of escalation by Russia.



Russia’s “Rassvet” vs. the Ukrainian Sky



The Russian “Rassvet” satellite system could become one of the most serious technological challenges for Ukraine and Europe, according to Serhiy Beskrestnov, an advisor to the President of Ukraine on defense technologies, in an interview with “Flash.”

According to him, Russian satellites already provide temporary coverage over Ukraine when they fly over its territory. This connection is available for 30–40 minutes.

If the Russians build their own “Rassvet” network, they will be able to control strike and reconnaissance drones—and even low-cost missiles, such as the “Banderole” and “Dan-M”—in real time. At the same time, Ukrainian electronic warfare systems may weaken this protection.

According to Beskrestnov, Russian engineers have already had the opportunity to test jamming methods on a fully operational Starlink system. Ukraine, however, must prepare to counter a network that has not yet been fully deployed.

“By the time Russia begins using this system to attack our infrastructure and us directly, we must have already developed countermeasures, manufactured them in large quantities, and deployed them for defense,” he explained to “Flash.”

The

Russian Alternative to Starlink



“Rassvet” is a low-Earth orbit satellite network project being developed by the Russian company “Bureau 1440.” Its purpose is to provide broadband connectivity, particularly in areas where there is no stable terrestrial coverage. In its basic concept, the system resembles SpaceX’s American Starlink.

Russia is developing this project not only for civilian satellite internet. Against the backdrop of restrictions on the Russian military’s access to illegally used Starlink terminals, Moscow has an incentive to create its own network that will operate under its control.

According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), the first 16 production-model “Rassvet” satellites were launched in March 2026, and another 16 in July. By the end of July, the satellite constellation was already providing Russian forces with certain communication windows over Ukraine. At the same time, significantly more satellites are needed for full, uninterrupted coverage.

The Russian side had previously announced plans to continue expanding the network, with a commercial launch slated for 2027. Independent analysts, however, point out the gap between Moscow’s ambitions and the actual number of satellites in orbit.



How Satellite Communications Could Change Russian Attacks on Ukraine



The most dangerous scenario is not simply the emergence of satellite internet in Russia, but the integration of such communications into a unified system for controlling drones, conducting reconnaissance, and launching strikes.

Currently, depending on the type of drone, route, and equipment, Russian operators’ capabilities are limited by communication range, navigation constraints, and countermeasures from Ukrainian electronic warfare systems. A satellite channel could help transmit commands over long distances, receive data, and modify missions during flight.

If “Rassvet” is successfully deployed, the Russian military will potentially be able to:

Adjust the flight paths of attack drones in flight. If the drone is equipped with the appropriate terminal and control system, the operator can change its course depending on the situation.

Target moving targets. Satellite communications can help transmit updated coordinates and adjust attacks on vehicles, mobile military facilities, or other targets.

Reduce the effectiveness of some electronic warfare (EW) systems. If control is carried out via a satellite channel, jamming traditional radio communications between the operator and the drone may prove insufficient.

Better coordination of reconnaissance and strikes. Data from reconnaissance drones can be transmitted more quickly to command posts and then used to adjust strike platforms.

However, satellite communication alone does not make any weapon controllable in real time. This requires a compatible terminal, a command transmission system, navigation equipment, and an appropriate control architecture. The outcome will also depend on the channel’s resistance to interference and the operator’s ability to obtain reliable data on the target.

Serhiy Beskrestnov’s statement serves as a warning about a potential shift in the balance of technological capabilities in warfare. If Russia deploys “Rassvet” and integrates it into its strike drone control systems, Ukrainian air defense will have to counter more flexible and potentially more precise attacks.



How Ukraine

Can Defend Itself

First, it must develop countermeasures specifically targeting satellite channels. It is necessary to test various methods of electronic warfare and verify their effectiveness against specific terminals and navigation systems. It is important not to assume that a single universal countermeasure will be able to neutralize all variants of Russian drones.

Second, expand passive and active detection systems. If a drone is more difficult to neutralize due to a loss of communication, it must be detected in a timely manner and physically intercepted. This requires the development of radars, acoustic sensors, mobile fire teams, interceptor drones, and low-cost weapons.

Third, do not rely solely on electronic warfare. Electronic warfare must operate in tandem with radar detection, air defense command and control systems, interception capabilities, and analysis of the air situation.

This approach aligns with the findings of the U.S. Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). In the May 13, 2025, study “Drone Saturation: Russia’s Shahed Campaign,” analysts emphasized that a multi-layered defense is needed against massive attacks by low-cost drones, combining acoustic sensors, integrated command and control systems, electronic warfare, mobile units, and low-cost interceptors.

It is also important that Ukraine prepare not only for changes in communication technologies but also for an increase in the number of simultaneous attacks. Even if a significant portion of Russian drones is shot down, a massive launch could overwhelm the detection, command, and target-assignment systems.

Ukraine should not rely on a single technology to neutralize “Rassvet.” A comprehensive set of measures is needed that will be effective even in the event of an accelerated deployment of the Russian network. The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has already identified the development of military space capabilities as one of its strategic priorities. However, creating a fully-fledged system requires not only satellites but also ground stations, data transmission channels, secure software, and integration with military command-and-control systems.



Provocations Against Western Satellites



This is not the first attempt by the Russians to shift a potential war into space that has been tracked by the U.S.-based Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). The center stated that on October 15, 2026, according to commercial space intelligence data, the Russian satellite “Kosmos-2612” is on a trajectory that will bring it into close proximity to a U.S.-registered commercial satellite. This satellite is operated by the Finnish company ICEYE and provides data for Ukrainian intelligence.

According to the service, at 02:06 Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) on October 19, the Russian satellite was approximately 640 meters behind ICEYE-X36 and two kilometers above it. At 16:07 UTC, the distance between the satellites had narrowed to 26 meters.

According to the latest data from satellitemap.space, “Kosmos-2612” is at an altitude of about 547 kilometers above Earth, while ICEYE-X36 is at an altitude of about 545 kilometers.



This activity began in April 2026, when Russia launched six satellites—from “Kosmos” to “Kosmos” 2614—into low Earth orbit (LEO). A month later, five of these satellites performed high-energy maneuvers, which increased the inclination of their orbits to match that of the ICEYE satellite.

Such maneuvers were unusual, as satellites in orbit generally avoid maneuvers that change their orbital plane, since they require a large amount of fuel. Several Russian spacecraft approached the commercial satellite in May 2026. Among them, “Kosmos-2609” came within a distance of just 2.5 kilometers of it. This occurred on May 26.



However, none of the “Kosmos” satellites performed maneuvers during this period to remain in the same plane (or be coplanar) with the ICEYE satellite, so their orbital planes gradually diverged. Then, over the course of two weeks beginning on September 30, 2026, “Kosmos 2612” performed a series of new maneuvers that brought it back and raised it to nearly the same altitude as the commercial satellite.

Russia had previously conducted tests involving the launch of objects from satellites in orbit, which a high-ranking U.S. official described in 2017 as “matryoshka dolls” and stated that they “have the characteristics of a weapons system.”

In July 2020, “Kosmos-2543” launched an object that was traveling at a speed of up to 186 meters per second relative to the satellite. Both the U.S. and the U.K. subsequently publicly condemned this test, noting that it bore the hallmarks of an anti-space weapon. In 2026, the commander of U.S. Space Command stated that it was “obvious” that Russia was deploying “space weapons” using “Kosmos-2558.”



Pavlo Lakiychuk: A precedent not only for Ukraine, but for the entire world



First and foremost, we must take into account that a Russian “Kosmos” spacecraft—which is specifically for military purposes—was approaching a commercial spacecraft in orbit. Anything called “Kosmos” is merely a cover for the Russians. If you look at the actual specifications of such spacecraft, you can see that they have different names and parameters, emphasizes Pavlo Lakiychuk, head of security programs at the “Strategy XXI” Center for Global Studies.

“What might happen now could set a precedent not only for Ukraine but for the entire world. As far back as 1967, an international agreement on space—known as the Outer Space Treaty—was adopted. Its provisions can be roughly compared to NATO’s Article 5: space must not be used for waging war.

However, if you read this treaty carefully, it becomes clear that Earth’s orbit effectively remains in a certain gray area. The prohibition on conducting hostilities in space was implied by default, but this principle is not explicitly and exhaustively spelled out.

It is permitted to deploy reconnaissance satellites and military communications satellites into orbit. But this does not mean that a war between satellites is allowed. This is precisely the scenario that the treaty sought to avoid, even though there is no separate, explicit prohibition on such actions in the treaty.

If the Russians were to take such a step now, it would set a dangerous precedent. In effect, it would mean transferring a potential war into orbit. And this may pose even less of a threat to Ukraine than to other countries, since in our case it specifically concerns the satellite reconnaissance data we receive.

Overall, this is a new level of escalation. It’s hard to even find an exact definition for what’s happening. In fact, the world is facing the prospect of military conflict spilling over into space.

Distances and conditions in space are completely different. Each satellite follows its own orbit. But if one spacecraft begins to change its trajectory and deliberately approach another, that is no longer a normal situation. In this case, it was reported that the distance between the satellites had narrowed to approximately 26 meters. For space, this is an extremely short distance.

Such a maneuver could be a deliberate demonstration of capability: Russia is showing that, if it chooses, it can disable a foreign satellite. In any case, such actions pose a serious threat.

It is reminiscent of dangerous maneuvering at sea, when one ship deliberately approaches another, creating the risk of a collision. There is a telling historical example—the so-called Bagdashin incident in 1988. After the adoption of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, American ships decided to demonstrate their right of innocent passage in the Black Sea, south of Crimea. Two Soviet ships came out to meet them. They did not open fire but simply rammed the American vessels.

This incident went down in history as the “Bagdashin Incident”—named after the commander of the Soviet ship *Bezzavetny*, who took part in the confrontation. In fact, it was a gross violation of maritime safety regulations. However, in Russian military tradition, this episode may still be portrayed as a heroic act. For others, however, it is an example of dangerous behavior and disregard for international rules. It is possible that we may now witness a similar scenario, only this time not at sea, but in space.”

Pavlo Lakiychuk points out that the Russians no longer fear a nuclear apocalypse and are stoking the corresponding rhetoric. In this context, the situation with satellites is extremely important and dangerous. Likewise, Ukraine and its partners should prepare for the creation of a space-based internet network for weapons control.

“As for predictions regarding the creation of a Russian satellite constellation, Russia may indeed eventually create a satellite constellation for various purposes. For example, it could launch satellites into appropriate orbits capable of monitoring Ukrainian territory. Whether the Russians will be able to carry out all their plans—particularly regarding the provision of continuous coverage of certain areas—remains to be seen.

The Russian system, which is sometimes compared to Starlink, is a separate issue. But the fact that Russia is seeking to strengthen its satellite reconnaissance over Ukraine is undeniable. This does not mean that the Russians will necessarily achieve their goal. But it is much better to be prepared for such a turn of events than to be caught off guard by it.

To understand that countering satellite systems is possible, one need only recall that the Russians are jamming Starlink and GPS. Therefore, there are ways to counter satellite communication systems as well. We need to prepare for this, too.”

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