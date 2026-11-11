Eurobank will finance the construction of affordable housing for more than 1,500 families in Ukraine

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has ratified agreements with the European Investment Bank to secure an investment loan and a grant totaling 100 million euros for the implementation of social housing projects. The funding consists of equal parts of loan and non-repayable grant funds, which will be used to construct apartment buildings to provide housing for more than 1,500 families during the pilot phase.

“Cooperation with the European Investment Bank and the European Commission provides us not only with financial resources, and the opportunity to implement European principles: transparency in management, energy efficiency, inclusivity, and social integration,” said Vitaliy Bezgin, Minister of Communities, Territories, and Internally Displaced Persons of Ukraine.

Source: Press Office of the Ministry of Communities, Territories, and Internally Displaced Persons of Ukraine.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) will help Ukraine establish five new central kitchens for school meals. The bank will finance projects ranging from the construction of facilities to the procurement and installation of necessary equipment. The new central kitchens are planned to be established in Vyshneve in the Kyiv region, Lebedyn in the Sumy region, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhzhia, and Sheptytskyi in the Lviv region.

Funding supported by the European Union will be directed toward the development of vocational education institutions in Kyiv, Dnipro, and Volyn Oblast. The relevant agreements were signed by representatives of the Ministry of Education and Science, the Ministry of Finance, regional administrations, and educational institutions.

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