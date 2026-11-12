A figure involved in the scandal surrounding the defense of energy facilities in the Kyiv region defended himself regarding the apartment and the crocodile

Businessman Vladislav Sokolov, who is implicated in the scandal surrounding the construction of defensive structures at energy facilities in the Kyiv region, has publicly responded for the first time to criticism regarding his luxurious apartment in Dnipro and a live crocodile in his terrarium. He explained the origins of his assets, denied any connection between his wealth and government contracts, and leveled accusations against the former head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration and current Minister of Community and Territorial Development, Mykola Kalashnyk.

The businessman categorically denied that his wealth and luxury real estate are linked to recent government contracts for the protection of energy infrastructure.

According to Sokolov, he purchased the palatial apartment back in 2009 and the office space in 2011. At the same time, the entrepreneur claims he uses a Toyota for transportation.

Separately, Sokolov commented on the story of the crocodile in the terrarium, which became one of the main sources of jokes and memes on social media after photos from the searches were made public.

The businessman assured that he had purchased the exotic animal entirely legally from the Odesa Zoo for $2,500.

Sokolov described the current media attack against him as an attempt to make him a “scapegoat” for the government’s failures in the energy sector.

The entrepreneur also leveled counteraccusations against Mykola Kalashnyk. According to Sokolov, since November 2025, his companies have been carrying out construction work on protective structures for energy facilities in the Kyiv region without signed contracts or advance payments.

Specifically, this includes protective structures for substations in Novi Petrivtsi and Borodianka, cogeneration plants in Slavutych, as well as turret towers and electronic warfare facilities. According to the businessman, the work was carried out solely on the “word of honor” of Mykola Kalashnyk, then-head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration.

According to Sokolov’s calculations, for the project to protect 26 substations alone—with a total cost of 2.1 billion hryvnias—his company supplied materials worth 726 million hryvnias, while the advance payment received amounted to 160 million hryvnias.

The entrepreneur stated that the regional administration’s total debt to his company exceeded 1 billion hryvnia.

At the same time, according to Sokolov, on October 16, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) conducted searches at his home and office.

In addition, the businessman claims that the relevant ministry issued him an ultimatum: to complete the facilities at his own expense by November 15.

Thus, Sokolov links the public criticism directed at him to issues surrounding the implementation of energy infrastructure protection projects and unresolved financial obligations.

The lack of public activity on the part of Mykola Kalashnyk has drawn particular attention. It is noted that the official has been unreachable since November 6, leading to speculation about his possible disappearance.

At the same time, there are no new public reports about his activities in open sources. There are no mentions of Kalashnik on the ministry’s websites, and his official social media pages have not been updated.

Under Ukrainian law, if a person’s whereabouts are unknown, they may be placed on a wanted list. If a person has disappeared under unexplained circumstances, law enforcement has grounds to launch a search operation.

A missing person report can be filed with the National Police by a relative, a representative of a government agency, or anyone with information about the circumstances of the disappearance.

Earlier, journalists were able to identify the mother of Vladislav Sokolov, a former candidate for the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council. It turned out that a significant portion of the property—including vehicles linked to the criminal case—is registered in the name of 73-year-old Natalia.

Social media users drew attention to photos of the son of businessman Vladislav Sokolov, who is linked to an investigation into the possible embezzlement of public funds during the construction of protective structures for energy facilities.

After photos from the searches at businessman Vladislav Sokolov’s residence appeared, social media users turned their attention to his personal life. Journalist Marina Danilyuk-Yarmolaeva published photos of a woman named Anzhelika Oleksandrivna, who is likely his partner and was shown enjoying a luxurious vacation in Bali and Mexico. After the story gained attention, she closed her accounts.

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