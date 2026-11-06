The SBU has detained a suspect in the murder of Yuriy Fedko, a former official of the Dnipro City Council.

This was reported by Dnipro Mayor Boris Filatov, who was a longtime friend of the deceased.

According to Filatov, the investigation lasted a year and a half. Law enforcement officials examined various theories, including possible domestic disputes, debts, and workplace conflicts. The mayor himself was also among those whose connections and motives were thoroughly investigated.

Fedko was blown up along with his wife, Angela, near the entrance to their building a year and a half ago. His wife survived, while he sustained fatal injuries.

Filatov stated that the investigation had gathered evidence of the Russian special services’ involvement in the murder. He thanked SBU staff for their work on the case and noted that the court hearing regarding the detainee was scheduled for 3:00 p.m.

Source: Boris Filatov (Facebook)

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