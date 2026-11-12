Filatov contacted the SBU regarding a suspected Russian influence network in Dnipro

Dnipro Mayor Boris Filatov has filed a report with the Security Service of Ukraine regarding a suspected Russian influence network in the city. He claims that coordinated disinformation campaigns have been targeting him and the city government for several months. Among those the mayor is asking to be investigated are local politicians Zagid and Ruslan Krasnovy, as well as blogger Igor Lachenkov.

In recent months, false reports have been circulating against him and the city administration. He believes these are not isolated incidents but part of a coordinated campaign aimed at undermining trust in the city administration and destabilizing the situation in Dnipro. Filatov said that initially, according to him, the disinformation campaigns were spread by Russian propagandists Tetyana Montyan and Diana Panchenko. Later, Anatoliy Shariy allegedly joined them. The mayor stated that Shariy spread reports claiming that the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) was preparing to file charges against the mayor, as well as rumors about his departure abroad.

According to Filatov, these reports were picked up by more than two dozen Russian media outlets. Among them, he named RT, NTV, and TASS. Separately, the mayor mentioned reports from November 12 regarding an alleged criminal case against him for treason. Filatov identified London Insider as the original source of these reports. He claims that the outlet merely gives the impression of being a British media outlet but is in fact linked to Russia.

According to the mayor, these reports were subsequently picked up by Ukrainian media outlets, including UNIAN. Filatov attributes the information campaign to the actions of his political opponents. At the same time, his allegations regarding the involvement of specific individuals in Russian structures have not yet been confirmed by law enforcement agencies.

Who Filatov Is Asking to Be Investigated

In his statement, the mayor named several people whom he considers possible participants in the influence network. Among them are local politician Zagid Krasnov, his son Ruslan Krasnov, and blogger Igor Lachenkov. Filatov claims that these individuals coordinate information campaigns, disseminate similar messages, and promote each other’s posts. However, this is his assessment of the situation, not a fact established by law enforcement.

The mayor directed specific accusations at Lachenkov. He alleged that the blogger was involved in disseminating materials previously published by Diana Panchenko. Filatov considers this to be one of the possible links between Ukrainian media platforms and Russian propaganda. The mayor also raised the issue of Ruslan Krasnov’s activities within structures associated with the Special Operations Forces. He called on the military command to explain Krasnov’s status and the grounds for his connection to these structures.

What Filatov Is Demanding from the SBU

In his appeal to the Security Service of Ukraine, the mayor asked that the information he provided be entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations and that the possible involvement of the named individuals in information cooperation with Russia be investigated. In addition, Filatov wants to be granted victim status in any potential criminal proceedings. He explains this by stating that he considers himself one of the targets of these information attacks.

The mayor also stated that he had previously provided SBU representatives with information about a suspected Russian influence network in Dnipro. However, according to him, he has not seen an adequate response to his previous appeals. Filatov assured that he is ready to provide law enforcement with additional explanations and materials that, in his opinion, could help verify the facts presented. “I maintain that these disinformation attacks on Dnipro should be viewed as part of Russian aggression,” the mayor emphasized.

At this point, the discussion centers specifically on Filatov’s statement and his request for the SBU to conduct an investigation. There is no information regarding the opening of a criminal investigation or official confirmation of the involvement of the individuals he named in the activities of Russian intelligence services. Filatov announced his appeal to the acting head of the SBU, Oleksandr Poklad, on Facebook.

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