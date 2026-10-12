On October 17, the Premier Palace in Kyiv will host “Awakening,” a large-scale transformational forum organized by the Academy 21 team. The event will serve as a unique space for deep reflection, growth, and rethinking of personal and societal processes.

The forum will bring together experts in the fields of psychology, spiritual practices, personal development, and modern communications. Throughout the event, participants will have the opportunity to take part in lectures, interactive sessions, hands-on workshops, and discussions aimed at discovering inner resources and establishing new life guidelines.

The forum’s central theme is the awakening of consciousness, responsibility, and personal strength in the face of today’s challenges. In this era of change and uncertainty, the organizers aim to create an environment where everyone can find answers to important questions, restore emotional balance, and discover new opportunities for growth.

“We’re creating not just a festival, but a space for inner transformation. Today, people need not only information but also deep connection with themselves, support, and a sense of community. ‘Awakening’ is about the strength that arises within a person when they begin to truly listen to themselves,” noted Olena Cherkasets, co-organizer of the festival.

“We want people to leave this festival not just inspired, but internally stronger. Today, it is especially important for Ukrainians to replenish their emotional reserves, learn to adapt to change, and find new meaning even in difficult times. That is precisely why we created ‘Awakening,’” emphasized Marianna Cherkasets, co-organizer of the festival.

The organizers note that the forum will serve as a platform for open dialogue, personal development, and bringing together people who seek a conscious life and inner growth.

Guests will also be treated to a special surprise performance by spiritual mentor Isita Gaia

The “Awakening” Forum is a gathering place for like-minded people to exchange experiences and inspiration, which will contribute to the formation of a new culture of conscious living in Ukraine.

Tickets and details: https://www.asse.space/happy/

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