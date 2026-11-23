Ukrainian TV host Lesya Nikityuk, who will star in the upcoming New Year’s movie *Two Christmases. One Lesya*, shared photos of a walk with her son Oscar in late fall. In the new photos, the star also showed her son’s face. Currently, the TV host is staying in Khmelnytskyi with her son due to the difficult security situation in Kyiv. Lesya’s parents live in that city.

Lesya Nikityuk showed off her son

The TV host went for a walk with little Oscar. He was walking behind his mom and was likely carrying something in his hands. Oscar had a pacifier in his mouth.

Since the parents carefully hide their child’s face from the public, this recent photo is practically an exclusive, offering a partial glimpse of him.

Lesya Nikityuk’s son was wearing a blue jacket, a brown hat, and pants.

It was one degree Celsius outside.

Lesya Nikityuk’s fiancé showed off their son after his surgery and shared their future plans.

Ukrainian TV host and blogger Lesya Nikityuk shared what helps her recharge during a hectic filming schedule at this difficult time for Ukraine. According to the star, photos of her young son and interacting with colleagues give her the most energy.