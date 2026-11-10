Journalists were able to identify the mother of Vladislav Sokolov, a former candidate for the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council. It turned out that a significant portion of the property—including vehicles linked to the criminal case—is registered in the name of 73-year-old Natalia.

Seventeen vehicles are registered to her, including trucks and semi-trailers. She also owns a red 2020 Chevrolet Corvette sports car, registered in the Kyiv region. Such a car can cost around $100,000, while the price of a damaged car from the U.S. could be half that. Notably, the sports car’s license plate contains the number combination 0001, which is also repeated on the Rolls-Royce’s license plate. In addition, the pensioner owns a black 2023 Toyota Land Cruiser SUV, which could be worth up to $95,000.

The registries also revealed five entries for real estate in Dnipro and the surrounding region. The type and size of each property still need to be verified.

The published photos show luxurious interiors that resemble a palace more than a typical city apartment. Among the details are massive marble columns, gold-plated trim, multi-level rooms, exquisite furniture, and an indoor pool. A terrarium with a live crocodile draws particular attention.

The article also mentions the Rolls-Royce Cullinan—one of the most expensive production SUVs in the world. Depending on the model year, condition, and trim level, such a vehicle can cost several hundred thousand dollars.

This refers to a penthouse in Dnipro; the cost of a similar property in this area can reach $1.5 million. However, this is only an approximate estimate based on current market listings. Neither the penthouse nor the Rolls-Royce is registered in Sokolov’s name or his mother’s. However, the Chevrolet Corvette is registered specifically to 73-year-old Natalia Mikhailovna.



Vladislav Sokolov is a former candidate for the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, an athlete, and a businessman linked to the metal trade. Photos of his multi-level apartment with a pool, a crocodile, and plenty of gilding have gone viral across Ukrainian national media.

This information comes from the Absolution Leaks Telegram channel.

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