A rehabilitation center in Chernivtsi was shut down after it was discovered that patients with drug and alcohol addictions were being isolated and forced to work. Five individuals were notified that they are suspected of human trafficking under the guise of providing rehabilitation services.

According to the investigation, the facility was run by a 52-year-old man along with four associates. The center operated from approximately June 2024 to November 2026. A total of 29 people were held there.

The patients’ relatives paid between 30,000 and 60,000 hryvnias per month for addiction treatment. However, instead of receiving proper rehabilitation, the patients were isolated and forced to perform labor to meet the facility’s own needs.

Patients cleaned the premises and sanitary areas, prepared meals, and performed other tasks. If they refused to work or violated the established rules, they were subjected to physical force and psychological pressure. The conditions of confinement also restricted the patients’ freedom of movement. Bars were installed on the windows, the doors had no interior handles, and the center’s grounds were fenced off with barbed wire. Patients were fed expired food.

During searches, law enforcement officers discovered 29 people: 24 men and 5 women. They seized knives, bats, two non-lethal pistols, and medications whose expiration dates had passed more than three years ago.

The organizer and four of his accomplices were detained. They have been notified of charges under Part 2 of Article 149 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. All five suspects have been placed in pretrial detention without the right to bail.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General.

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