Photo: A rare mushroom resembling cauliflower was found in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone

A rare mushroom with an unusual shape resembling cauliflower has been discovered in the Chernobyl Zone. Its fruiting body can grow up to 30–40 cm in diameter and weigh several kilograms.

Within the Chernobyl Radiation and Ecological Biosphere Reserve, experts discovered Sparassis crispa—a rare mushroom listed in Ukraine’s Red Book with “endangered” status.

According to the reserve, the mushroom was found at the Rozsokhiv Nature Conservation Research Station, located in the southern part of the exclusion zone.

“This discovery is more than just an interesting observation. It serves as yet another reminder of how important systematic scientific work is. Every confirmed sighting of a rare species adds to our knowledge of the reserve’s biodiversity, helps clarify its distribution, and lays the groundwork for further research and conservation decisions,” the researchers emphasize.

According to them, nature does not always reveal its secrets right away. Sometimes this requires years of observation, attention to the smallest details, and the ability to notice things that are easy to overlook.

As the scientists note, the curly leaf fungus is an unusual find. It is also known as the curly sparasis, the ram’s horn mushroom, or mushroom cabbage.

“And for good reason! Instead of the usual cap, it has a spherical fruiting body made up of numerous wavy, branched lobes. It resembles lace, lush curls, or a head of cauliflower. A true masterpiece of natural architecture!” the nature reserve emphasizes.

Experts have shared several interesting facts about this mushroom. Its fruiting body can reach 30–40 cm in diameter, and large specimens can weigh several kilograms.

Most often, the mushroom grows at the base of old pine trees, developing on the roots and causing root rot. In Ukraine, this species occurs sporadically, particularly in Polissya and the western regions.

“If you come across this unusual ‘mushroom cabbage,’ don’t rush to pick it. The curly leaf mushroom is listed in Ukraine’s Red Book, so the best thing you can do is admire it, take a photo, and leave it where it grows,” the researchers emphasize.

Source: Chornobyl Radiation-Ecological Biosphere Reserve

Earlier, a herd of rare Przewalski’s horses was spotted near Chernobyl.

Rare fish species listed in Ukraine’s Red Book were discovered in the Chernobyl Reserve.

Feral cows that have settled on the grounds of a former farm were spotted in the Chernobyl Radiation-Ecological Biosphere Reserve.

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