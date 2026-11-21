"In the Solomyanskyi district, the warhead of an enemy drone weighing 50 kg fell between five-story residential buildings. Police officers defused it and then transported it to a special demolition site,” the press service stated in a post on its Telegram channel on Saturday.

In Kyiv, drone debris fell onto the grounds of a business in the Solomyanskyi district.

An explosion was heard in Kyiv amid a drone attack, and the power went out in the Poznyaki neighborhood.

Russian attack on Kyiv: damage was reported in four districts, and there are casualties.