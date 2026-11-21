Photo: A 50-kg combat unit of a Russian drone was neutralized in Kyiv's Solomyanskyi District
On November 21, in the Solomyanskyi District of Kyiv, police officers neutralized the warhead of an enemy drone weighing 50 kilograms, which had crashed between two five-story apartment buildings. After defusing the dangerous munition, it was transported to a special demolition site, according to the Kyiv Police Press Office.
"In the Solomyanskyi district, the warhead of an enemy drone weighing 50 kg fell between five-story residential buildings. Police officers defused it and then transported it to a special demolition site,” the press service stated in a post on its Telegram channel on Saturday.
In Kyiv, drone debris fell onto the grounds of a business in the Solomyanskyi district.
An explosion was heard in Kyiv amid a drone attack, and the power went out in the Poznyaki neighborhood.
Russian attack on Kyiv: damage was reported in four districts, and there are casualties.