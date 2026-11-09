Photo: 24 schemes for the illegal legalization of foreigners have been uncovered in Ukraine

During the nationwide “Migrant” operation, law enforcement officials uncovered 24 schemes for the illegal legalization of foreigners in Ukraine. As part of the criminal investigations launched, 35 people were detained, and another 112 suspects were notified of the charges against them.

How the schemes for legalizing foreigners operated

According to police, the organizers of these schemes created fictitious grounds for foreigners to legally stay in Ukraine.

To do this, they used forged documents, fictitious employment, education, volunteer work, and marriages. In some cases, government officials were involved in the schemes.

By uncovering 24 schemes, law enforcement prevented the illegal issuance of residence permits in Ukraine to 739 foreigners.

As part of the investigations, 275 searches were conducted, 35 suspects were detained, and 112 individuals were notified of their status as suspects.

Officials, Sham Marriages, and Education

The police cited several examples of the exposed schemes.

In the Vinnytsia region, law enforcement uncovered a group of government officials who, according to the investigation, accepted bribes to help foreigners illegally obtain temporary residence permits. To do this, they used sham employment arrangements and enrollment in charitable organizations.

In Kyiv, the director of the international education center at one of the capital’s universities was exposed. According to investigators, she organized the illegal legalization of foreigners under the guise of education.

In Odesa, police documented the activities of a 38-year-old man who, according to law enforcement officials, recruited women to enter into sham marriages with foreigners. These marriages were used to obtain temporary residence permits.

In the Lviv region, an employee of the State Migration Service’s central office was exposed; she is suspected of involvement in organizing the illegal smuggling of people across the state border.

Results of inspections across Ukraine

The nationwide “Migrant” operation ran from May 22 to October 30, 2026.

During this period, the police identified 232 criminal offenses committed by foreigners. In total, foreigners were notified of suspicion of committing 443 criminal offenses, and case files regarding 345 offenses were referred to court.



In addition, law enforcement officers identified 3,712 administrative offenses involving foreigners and tracked down 130 foreigners and stateless persons who were hiding from law enforcement.

The police also initiated:

977 decisions on the forced return of foreign nationals and stateless persons to their countries of origin;

729 entry bans into Ukraine;

190 revocations of temporary residence permits;

98 revocations of permanent residence permits;

96 revocations of immigration permits;

108 decisions to shorten the duration of temporary stay in Ukraine.

Law enforcement agencies initiated all of these decisions by submitting relevant requests and appeals to the authorized bodies.

This was reported by the Migration Police Department of the National Police of Ukraine.



Operation “Migrant” was carried out in Ukraine, resulting in the detection of over 600 illegal migrants.

A foreign national wanted by Interpol was detained in Vinnytsia.



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