France will assist Ukraine with the rehabilitation and employment of veterans

France will contribute to the development of a rehabilitation system for Ukrainian veterans, assist in their employment, and support the families of fallen defenders. These areas of cooperation are outlined in a ten-year roadmap signed by representatives of Ukraine and France in Paris.

This was announced by Ukraine’s Minister for Veterans Affairs, Vitaliy Kim.

The minister signed the document, which covers the period from 2026 to 2035, with Alice Rufo, France’s Minister Delegate for Veterans’ Affairs.

“This is a plan for specific joint actions by the Ministry of Veterans Affairs and the French Ministry of the Armed Forces and Veterans Affairs for the next 10 years. We are moving from general agreements to practical steps that should yield concrete results for Ukrainian veterans and their families,” Kim noted.

Rehabilitation, Employment, and Support for Veteran-Owned Businesses

One of the key areas of cooperation will be the medical and psychological rehabilitation of Ukrainian servicemembers.

France will assist with the training of Ukrainian doctors and psychologists, the organization of internships at military hospitals, and the development of family-based and long-term rehabilitation programs.

Special attention will be given to veterans’ transition back to civilian life. In particular, the agreements provide for training specialists to work with wounded service members, promoting employment, supporting veteran-owned businesses, and improving the system for supporting veterans.

Ukraine and France will also exchange expertise in the areas of legislation and the protection of the rights of families of fallen servicemembers.

Another area of cooperation involves the maintenance of military memorials and cemeteries and the development of a culture of honoring fallen defenders.

Source: Vitaliy Kim

Earlier, Vitaliy Kim reported on his first 100 days as Minister of Veterans Affairs.

The government is launching a large-scale housing support program for veterans.

A pilot project has been launched in Ukraine under which certain categories of male and female veterans can receive long-term medical care free of charge. The service is intended for people who, due to wounds, injuries, or serious illnesses, require constant medical, rehabilitative, and social assistance.

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