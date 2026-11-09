France will provide an additional 30 million euros for the restoration of the Chernobyl Shelter Arch

During the donor conference in Paris on November 9, France announced it would allocate an additional 30 million euros for the renovation of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant’s protective arch, bringing its total contribution to 40 million.

According to Benjamin Addad, Minister Delegate for European Affairs, 15 donors have already confirmed the allocation of 278 million euros out of the 500 million euros estimated by the EBRD as necessary for the complete restoration of the structure. International partners expect to raise all the necessary funds by spring 2027, expanding the circle of donors under the joint leadership of Ukraine, France, and the EBRD.

Source: BFMTV.

The G7 countries plan to allocate 260 million euros for the restoration of the New Safe Confinement at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant. The protective structure was damaged by a Russian drone strike in February 2025. At the same time, the total cost of the restoration is estimated at at least 500 million euros.

However, the G7’s announced contribution of 260 million euros does not yet cover the entire funding need. According to preliminary estimates, at least 500 million euros are needed to restore the New Safe Confinement. This was reported by the Ukrainian Ministry of Energy.

The British government has pledged to provide £17 million to repair the protective shelter and ventilation systems at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, which were damaged by a Russian drone strike. This was reported by The Independent. The Russian Federation is an aggressor state waging a full-scale war against Ukraine.

During a visit to Kyiv, German Environment Minister Carsten Schneider expressed his readiness to help Ukraine repair the damage to the protective shell covering the destroyed fourth reactor unit at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant.

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