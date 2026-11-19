Ukrainian midfielder Heorhiy Sudakov is preparing to launch an unusual business venture in Lisbon. The player for Portugal’s Benfica announced the opening of his own gaming club.

The new venue will cater to fans of computer games, video game consoles, and virtual racing.

What will Sudakov’s gaming club be like?

The

venue is called RAIZ and will be located in the Portuguese capital.



According to the soccer player, the idea was to create a space where people could not only play but also spend time with friends.

“It

all started with a simple idea: to create a place in Lisbon where you’d want to play, invite friends, and stay a little longer,” Sudakov said.

The gaming club will be equipped with modern computers for gamers, PlayStation 5 consoles, and racing simulators. Visitors will also have access to a VIP area, a separate VIP room, and a bar.



Thus, RAIZ will position itself not just as a computer club, but as a space for relaxation and socializing.

When will the Ukrainian soccer player’s venue open?

The

official opening of RAIZ is scheduled for December 2026. The venue will be located in the Moscavide neighborhood of Lisbon.

Interestingly, Sudakov is building his own business while playing for one of Portugal’s most famous soccer clubs.

This season, the Ukrainian has played 20 matches for Benfica. He has scored three goals and recorded two assists.

Sudakov announced the launch

of his business venture on his Instagram page.

Sudakov taught Marina Bekh-Roma how to kick a soccer ball.

Georgiy Sudakov could break Mudryk’s transfer record.

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