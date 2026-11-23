The gas business of Mykola Zlochevsky, the former Minister of Ecology during Viktor Yanukovych’s presidency, is not only successfully weathering a full-scale war but also continues to increase its profits. Companies linked to his family remain among the largest exporters of Ukrainian gas, are able to sell it at European prices, and are competing for new fields.

Formally, Zlochevsky’s business has long been registered in the names of his daughters—Anna and Karina. Each year, companies linked to the family produce about one billion cubic meters of gas, and their combined revenue in recent years has exceeded 55 billion hryvnias. The foundation of this business is special permits for gas extraction, some of which the companies received without auctions back when Zlochevsky himself headed the relevant ministry. These include, in particular, the Rakitnyanske field in the Kharkiv region, as well as the Niklovytske and Semygynivske fields in the Lviv region.

In 2026, the family’s companies found themselves in the spotlight due to several developments at once: record gas sales abroad, a conflict with the state-owned “Ukrnafta” over the Stynavskoye field, and the acquisition of the unfinished Sky Towers skyscraper in Kyiv.

Gas Exports: Who Made the Most in October

In October 2026, 29 gas production companies sold 54.5 million cubic meters of gas through the Ukrainian Energy Exchange for a total of 45.59 million euros. The largest seller was ESCO-Pivnich, a company belonging to Mykola Zlochevsky’s group. It sold 16.1 million cubic meters of gas for 13.83 million euros.

By comparison, Rinat Akhmetov’s DTEK companies sold 12.75 million cubic meters for 9.36 million euros. Together, these two groups accounted for nearly 53% of all exchange-traded gas sales for export. In addition to sales volumes, price is also a key factor. The average price of exported gas was 78.63 euros per MWh. This is approximately 2.1 times higher than the average prices on the Ukrainian market, which stood at 37.47 euros per MWh.

This opportunity arose following a decision by the Cabinet of Ministers on October 7, 2026. Through Resolutions No. 1251 and No. 1252, the government formally maintained a general zero quota on gas exports but provided an exception for certain Ukrainian producers. Companies included in the relevant list compiled by the Ministry of Energy were granted the right to sell abroad up to 15% of the gas volumes fed into the gas transmission system during the previous month.

According to estimates by ExPro and the Ukrainian Energy Exchange, October exports brought producers an additional 23.9 million euros in profits compared to selling the same volume of gas on the domestic market.

Three major corporate groups profited the most from the price difference. The Zlochevsky family’s businesses accounted for 7.4 million euros, Akhmetov’s companies for 4.3 million euros, and Kozitsky’s businesses for 3.7 million euros. Another provision of Government Resolution No. 1251 stipulates that if, due to a gas shortage, the Crisis Committee under the Ministry of Energy decides to halt exports, such a restriction will not apply to gas already sold through the exchange.

In other words, companies that managed to conclude agreements received additional protection against a possible suspension of exports.

The Stynavskoye Field: Why “Ukrnafta” Cannot Obtain the Plot

Thus, while private companies are increasing exports, the state-owned “Ukrnafta” has encountered problems in its attempts to secure new production areas. In 2026, a conflict arose over the Stynavske oil and gas field in the Lviv region. After the special permit of the previous operator, the Boryslav Oil Company, was revoked due to sanctions, “Ukrnafta” attempted twice to put the promising plot up for public auction.

However, the State Service of Geology and Subsoil left the applications unconsidered. The agency’s explanation was that the boundaries of the Stynavske field allegedly overlap with the territory of the neighboring Semigynivske field. The company “Pari Naftogaz” holds a special permit for its development; its ultimate beneficiaries, through the Cypriot company Semigin Holdings Limited, are Anna and Karina Zlochevskyi.

Economic expert Boris Kushniruk drew attention to data from “Geoinform” and the State Commission on Mineral Reserves. According to him, the deposits in these areas are located at different depths, so the mere fact that the fields are adjacent does not mean they cannot be developed separately. He attributes the current problem to changes made in 2022 during the renewal of Pari Naftogaz’s special permit. At that time, restrictions on extraction depth were removed from the documents. As a result, the boundaries of the plot controlled by the Zlochevsky family’s company began to overlap with the territory that the state planned to put up for auction.

The consequences could affect the budget. According to estimates by experts and the parliamentary temporary investigative commission, more than a third of the Stynavskyi field’s area may be excluded from the auction, which would lower the lot’s starting price by 35–40%, and the state budget, according to preliminary estimates, could lose over one billion hryvnias.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) took an interest in the situation and demanded that internal audits be conducted within the relevant government agencies. It is noteworthy that reports of the conflict surrounding the field did not appear in all media outlets, and some articles subsequently disappeared from websites.

London Accounts, U.S. Politics, and a Record Bribe

It is difficult to view the current scale of Zlochevsky’s gas business in isolation from his past history. Over the past ten years, the former minister’s name has repeatedly surfaced in criminal proceedings, international scandals, and investigations. But none of these incidents led to the loss of his core business assets.

Following the Revolution of Dignity, British law enforcement authorities froze approximately $23.5 million in accounts held by Zlochevsky’s companies, Brociti Investments and Burisma Holdings, at BNP Paribas in London. The funds were examined for possible money laundering. At that time, British authorities approached the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office with a request to establish a joint investigative team. However, the Ukrainian agency, under the leadership of Oleg Makhnitsky and Vitaly Yarema, provided documents stating that Zlochevsky did not have the status of a suspect. Following this, the freeze on the funds was lifted.

Later, in declassified correspondence from American diplomat George Kent, information emerged about a possible bribe in May 2014 linked to the closure of this case. In late 2016, the Ukrainian cases regarding illicit enrichment were closed, and Burisma paid a tax penalty of 180 million hryvnias.

The company attracted particular attention from American politicians. In 2014, Hunter Biden, the son of then-U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, joined Burisma’s board of directors. Former Polish President Aleksander Kwaśniewski was also among the board members.

Subsequently, Burisma’s activities became a subject of political controversy in the U.S. Donald Trump demanded an investigation into its operations in Ukraine, and Republicans repeatedly brought up the issue during political debates. During this same period, Zlochevsky continued to maintain contacts with representatives of the Ukrainian political elite. He was spotted at meetings in Europe and Monaco in the company of influential politicians, including former People’s Deputy Ihor Kononenko.

The most high-profile incident occurred in June 2020. At that time, Zlochevsky’s associates attempted to hand over $6 million in cash to the leadership of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO). The money was intended to have the case regarding the embezzlement of National Bank refinancing funds closed. It was the largest documented bribe in the history of Ukrainian anti-corruption agencies.

However, in August 2023, the High Anti-Corruption Court approved a plea agreement. Zlochevsky avoided actual imprisonment: he paid a fine of 68,000 hryvnias and transferred approximately 660 million hryvnias to the Ukrainian Armed Forces as part of the “Army of Drones” project.

Cypriot Companies and Ties to Ukrainian Business

Another important part of the Zlochevsky family’s business consists of Cypriot companies through which control over certain Ukrainian assets is structured. This topic was also discussed at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada’s Temporary Investigative Commission, chaired by Oleksiy Goncharenko. Serhiy Nizhynskyi, Ukraine’s former ambassador to Cyprus, who served in that position from 2025 to 2026, spoke about a network of financial intermediaries on the island who served representatives of Yanukovych’s inner circle.

He also linked the detention of Konstantin Ivashchenko, the first secretary of the Ukrainian Embassy, by Cypriot police to Zlochevsky. According to information presented at the meeting, the diplomat was detained at a restaurant in Larnaca while receiving 10,000 euros in cash.

Sky Towers: Another Asset in Kyiv

The gas business is not the only sector in which the Zlochevsky family is expanding its assets. In April 2026, entities linked to his daughters were given the opportunity to acquire the unfinished Sky Towers business center in Kyiv. This complex consists of two high-rise buildings, 47 and 34 stories tall, with a total area of over 50,000 square meters. For many years, the property was held as collateral by the state-owned “Ukreximbank” due to an unpaid loan of 3 billion hryvnias.

The sale took place through the state-run SETAM platform. During the auction, participants did not bid higher, so the building was sold for the starting price of 560.47 million hryvnias, approximately $15 million.

The winning bidder was Tech Invest Postach Plus LLC, registered to Roman Chumak. Journalistic investigations have revealed links between this company and the entities “Skyfall Finance” and “Storens,” whose ultimate beneficiaries are Anna and Karina Zlochevskyi.

Thus, even amid the war, the former minister’s family continues to profit from gas production and exports, bid on new fields, and purchase large real estate properties.

Zlochevsky’s story shows that numerous criminal cases and high-profile scandals have not hindered the growth of his business. The companies that gained access to Ukraine’s natural resources while he was still in government remain among the largest players in the gas market. And decisions by government agencies continue to directly influence how much this business can earn and what new assets it will acquire.

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