On November 26, the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court will hear an appeal filed by the defense team of Serhiy Duka, the former first deputy head of the Security Service of Ukraine’s Department for the Protection of National Statehood. The defense attorneys are challenging the decision to keep the general in custody with an alternative bail set at 65 million hryvnias.

Present at the hearing, presided over by Judge Andriy Nikiforov, are General Duka himself, three of his defense attorneys, and Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor Mykola Karas.

At the start of the hearing, attorney Yuriy Sukhov filed a motion requesting that the defense be provided with the full video of the search of his client’s residence. He argued that media outlets are publishing clips of the initial stages of the investigative proceedings against the general, which the defense does not have.

The defense also requested that the electronic monitoring device be removed from Duka, since, as the attorney noted, this poses risks for a military servicemember during martial law.

Source: Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court

Earlier, SBU General Duka alleged six violations by NABU during the search of his home.

As a reminder, Duka stated that he had not received an order to be dismissed from his position at the SBU.

Video: SBU General Serhiy Duka was released from pretrial detention after posting bail of 65 million hryvnias.

SBU General Serhiy Duka chopped up phones with an axe before the search and resisted the detectives

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