Serhiy Duka, a major general with the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and a defendant in the “Carthage” case, alleged six possible violations of the Criminal Procedure Code during a search of his home conducted by NABU detectives on November 4. He substantiated his claims with a video recording and the search report. At the same time, NABU insists that it acted in accordance with a ruling by the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC).

The general cites the search conducted at night as the first violation (Part 4 of Article 223 and Part 2 of Article 236 of the CPC). According to the search report, the search began at 5:20 a.m. Duka asserts that what actually began at that time was an “armed intrusion into the residence,” and that there was no justification for the urgency of the action. “Instead of minimizing harm, the investigator created a threat to the lives of employees of both agencies,” he wrote.

Second violation: the detectives did not present the court order (Article 236, Part 3 of the Code of Criminal Procedure). According to the general, instead of showing the warrant and handing over a copy of it, the search began with armed men storming the fence in the dark.

Third: rights were not explained in a timely manner (Part 3 of Article 223 of the Code of Criminal Procedure). As Duka notes, this was done only at 8:38 a.m., before the search of the house itself—that is, 3 hours and 18 minutes after the official start of the investigative action.

Fourth: the procedure for executing the court order was violated (Part 1 of Article 236 of the Code of Criminal Procedure). The general asserts that the search was actually initiated by officers of the NABU Special Operations Directorate, and the investigator’s procedural guidance is not visible in the video. On the contrary, after a failed attempt to gain entry, a special operations officer himself turns to the investigator and says, “Make a decision.”

Fifth: the participants were not informed that the search was being videotaped (Article 107(2) of the Code of Criminal Procedure). According to Duka, there is no prior warning in the video. All that can be heard are shouts during the altercation—“Everything is being recorded”—and questions among NABU employees—“Is the camera recording?”

Sixth: the lack of impartiality among the witnesses raises doubts (Article 223(7) of the Code of Criminal Procedure). Duka asserts that the addresses of the witnesses listed in the protocol match the address of the police academy. The Code of Criminal Procedure prohibits the use of law enforcement officers and persons with a vested interest in the outcome of the proceedings as witnesses. The general believes that it is worth verifying separately whether the witnesses are counting on future employment at NABU. He cited information about a case in which a person who had previously been called as a witness was later hired by the bureau.

“These are specific provisions of the CPC, the time recorded in the protocol, and the actions captured on video. The court will provide the final legal assessment,” Duka concluded.

NABU’s Position

NABU had previously emphasized that the search was conducted on the basis of a ruling by an investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court. Oleksandr Abakumov, head of the Bureau’s First Main Detective Unit, said on “UP Chat” that the detectives had called in four or five NABU special forces officers for security. According to him, when one of them tried to climb over the fence to open the gate, a weapon with a laser sight was pointed at him.

In the video of the search, which People’s Deputy Oleksiy Goncharenko released on November 23, according to several media outlets, the detectives can be heard identifying themselves and announcing the court order. Duka, however, claims that an “inconvenient part” was “cut out” of this recording.

This is reported with reference to Duka’s Facebook post.

As a reminder, Duka stated that he had not received an order to be dismissed from his position at the SBU.

Video: SBU General Serhiy Duka was released from pretrial detention after posting bail of 65 million hryvnias.

SBU General Serhiy Duka chopped up phones with an axe before a search and resisted the detectives

Read us on