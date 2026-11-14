SBU General Serhiy Duka has been summoned to appear before a parliamentary committee hearing on the Carthage case

The Verkhovna Rada’s Temporary Investigative Commission on Possible Violations of Defense Legislation has summoned SBU Major General Serhiy Duka to appear at its meeting. He is a suspect in the “Carthage” case.

This was announced by the commission’s chairman, Oleksiy Goncharenko.

According to Goncharenko, the meeting will take place on Wednesday, November 18, at 1:00 p.m., and an official written invitation will be sent to Duka on Monday.

“The Temporary Investigation Commission is summoning Major General Serhiy Duka to a meeting on Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. Upon his release from pretrial detention, Serhiy Duka stated that he would like to attend the Temporary Investigation Commission meeting and share his perspective on what happened. We’ll be waiting, then,” Goncharenko said.

As a reminder, outside the detention center, SBU General Serhiy Duka put forward his version of how the case against him came about.

As a reminder, SBU General Serhiy Duka was released from the detention center in Kyiv after 4:00 p.m. on Friday, November 13.

A few days ago, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) announced that they had charged five members of a criminal organization that had been exposed the day before during Operation “Carthage.” Among the suspects are the group’s organizer and high-ranking officials from the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police.

Detectives from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau detained General Serhiy Duka, first deputy head of the SBU’s Department for the Protection of National Statehood.

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