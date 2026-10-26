The General Staff confirmed the implementation of a ceasefire starting at 3:00 a.m. on October 27 in the Oleshky area

Starting at 3:00 a.m. on October 27, Kyiv time, Ukraine is implementing a ceasefire in a designated area to conduct a humanitarian operation in the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region. The ceasefire is being established solely to deliver aid to the town’s residents and to prepare for the free movement of the civilian population.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are doing everything possible to assist the residents of Oleshky and ensure their safety and rescue. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine urges citizens to practice information hygiene: “Use official sources of information. Do not trust unverified reports, and do not spread rumors regarding the routes, times, and locations of people and humanitarian convoys.”

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It will take 5 to 7 days after the ceasefire takes effect on October 29 to carry out all planned measures of the humanitarian operation in the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky. This was announced by Mark Beckman, senior advisor to the First Lady of the United States.

Ukraine is coordinating the final details of the evacuation of civilians from Oleshky with Russia, according to Lubinets.

Earlier, the Pope spoke by phone with Putin and called for a ceasefire in Oleshky.

The ceasefire model currently in place around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant could be applied to the situation in Oleshky.

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