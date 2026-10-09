In Ukraine, 20 certificates for apartments were presented to Heroes of Ukraine and the families of military personnel who were posthumously awarded this title.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that thanks to the courage of Ukrainian defenders, the country was able to preserve its independence during Russia’s full-scale aggression. He stressed that Ukraine must remember everyone who gave their life for its freedom.

Among those honored were service members who distinguished themselves during battles in the Kyiv region, Kyiv, and Mariupol in 2022, carried out combat missions in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Sumy regions, and participated in the Kursk Operation.

According to the head of state, providing the Heroes and their families with their own homes is one way to express gratitude and respect to the people who defended Ukraine.

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine

Zelenskyy honored Ukrainian soldiers ahead of Ukraine’s Defenders’ Day.

Zelenskyy stated that Russia wants to cut Ukrainians off from the internet and communications.

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