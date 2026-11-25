Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna arrived in Kyiv on an official visit on Wednesday, November 25. The head of the Estonian Foreign Ministry posted a video of his drive down Khreshchatyk Street past Independence Square, extending his greetings to the Ukrainian capital.

In addition, during the visit, the diplomat highlighted the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and condemned Russia’s systematic use of sexual violence as a weapon of war against Ukraine, calling for an investigation into these crimes and for those responsible to be held accountable.

Good morning, Kyiv https://t.co/iA5TmFzpIF — Margus Tsahkna (@Tsahkna) November 25, 2026

Source: a post by Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna on the social media platform X.

On November 24, Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal stated that Ukraine had been warned of the risk of environmental pollution in the Baltic Sea as a result of attacks on Russian oil tankers.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused Estonia of facilitating Ukrainian attacks on the Russian Federation’s northwest and threatened the Baltic country with direct military confrontation.

Estonia announced the complete closure, effective December 1, of all border crossing points on its state border with the Russian Federation due to a recent sabotage attempt at the defense contractor Threod Systems.

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