The head of the AMCU explained in court the origin of undeclared assets worth 72 million hryvnias

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) questioned the head of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU), Pavlo Kyrylenko, who is accused of illegal enrichment totaling 72 million hryvnias ($1,582,417) and providing false information in his financial disclosure statement.

During the court hearing, the prosecutor asked questions about the family’s use of assets—specifically, parking spaces in a Kyiv residential complex, a BMW X3, a house in Khotianivka, and real estate in Uzhhorod.

Kyrylenko stated that he learned about the purchase of the house in Khotianivka only after the transaction had taken place, and regarding the absence of information about the residence in his declaration, he explained that his wife had not informed him of the exact number of days spent there (exceeding the legal limit of 183 days). The official explained that the family’s trips to Uzhhorod—where, according to the investigation, the property was purchased—were necessary so that his wife could personally hand him unwrinkled suits for a business trip to Paris. The court proceedings in this case are currently ongoing.

Source: Transparency International Ukraine.

The case regarding the failure to declare assets by Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine, which was referred to the High Anti-Corruption Court last year, is being delayed. The proceedings may have to start over because the two judges hearing the case have been assigned to new positions.

A lawmaker who allegedly lent $800,000 to the family of AMCU head Kyrylenko will stand trial.

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