Andriy Pyshnyy, Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine, led a delegation that traveled to the United Kingdom, Germany, and Turkey. The trip comes amid an investigation by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), as part of which investigative actions were conducted at the National Bank’s premises in October.

According to the NBU’s press service, one of the objectives of the trip is to prepare for and participate in international arbitration proceedings regarding a lawsuit filed by ABH Holdings S.A. against Ukraine. Hearings in the case involving the former owners of the nationalized Sense Bank are scheduled to begin on November 30 in Istanbul. The plaintiffs are seeking more than $1 billion in compensation from Ukraine.

The visit’s agenda also includes consultations with legal advisors and meetings with the heads of leading financial institutions.

The trip has drawn attention due to investigative actions by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO), which took place on October 21 at the National Bank of Ukraine, specifically, according to media reports, in Pyshny’s office. According to media reports, one of the possible issues under investigation concerns the recommendation of Vasyl Veselyi’s candidacy to the supervisory board of Sense Bank.

Pyshnyy himself stated that the criminal proceedings do not concern the activities of the National Bank or his work as head of the regulator. He also reported that during the searches, no evidence of wrongdoing on his part or on the part of NBU employees was found.

People’s Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak had previously suggested that Pyshnyy might be formally charged, but as of November 23, no such procedural decision has been made. The mere fact of his business trip abroad does not indicate any intention on the part of the NBU head to evade the investigation.

Source: Ukrainian Insurance. Pravda

As a reminder, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine filed a motion with the High Anti-Corruption Court requesting a search of the Hyundai Staria vehicle used by Andriy Pyshny, the head of the National Bank of Ukraine. The vehicle is owned by the NBU.

The NABU previously confirmed that searches were conducted at the National Bank’s premises on October 21 and at the residence of one of its employees. The bureau reported that no one was detained and no charges were filed against anyone, and that further details are not being disclosed in the interests of the pre-trial investigation.

Earlier on October 21, Member of Parliament Yaroslav Zheleznyak speculated that NABU’s searches at the residence of NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyy might be related to the situation surrounding the companies “Karpatnaftohim” and “SENS Bank.” According to Zheleznyak, Vasyl Veselyi, whom the lawmaker called “an overseer from Bankova Street,” is involved in both cases. He also cited testimony from the former chairman of Sens Bank’s supervisory board, who stated that it was Pyshnyy himself who brought Veselyi to the bank.

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