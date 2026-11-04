Andriy Pyshnyy, Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine, stated that he has no plans to step down and has not submitted a letter of resignation, amid reports that some members of the Verkhovna Rada are attempting to bring the issue of his dismissal before the Verkhovna Rada.

He cited ongoing political pressure, manipulation, and a coordinated smear campaign, emphasizing that the law guarantees a seven-year term for the NBU governor to protect the institution’s independence. Pyshnyy emphasized his readiness to take responsibility for the National Bank’s decisions during a full-scale war and noted that he would personally inform the public when he decides to end his term.

Source: NBU Governor’s Facebook post.

Amid high-profile scandals, National Bank of Ukraine Governor Andriy Pyshnyy has lost the support of the Office of the President, which has already decided to remove him. This was reported by Ua.News sources within the Office of the President. According to available information, Zelenskyy’s team is dissatisfied with the NBU’s policy amid the hryvnia’s rapid decline and suspects that Pyshnyy may not return to Ukraine from his next conference abroad. This threatens the government with a new reputational scandal.

As a reminder, rumors about Pyshnyy’s resignation last surfaced on October 21, when the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) conducted searches at the National Bank’s premises and at the residence of one of its employees. The searches were linked to the misuse of assets belonging to “Karpatnaftohim” and the nationalized Sens Bank, through which corrupt officials “laundered” stolen cash. In particular, those implicated in the “Forest Gump” special operation organized the legalization of 150 million hryvnias. This money was then used as bail for former Minister Herman Halushchenko, who was arrested as part of Operation “Midas.”

UA.News recalls the trail of political and corruption scandals that has followed Andriy Pyshnyy: from “Mindichgate” to unfounded multimillion-hryvnia fines imposed on leading non-banking companies.

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