At some substations in the Kyiv region, the readiness of additional protective structures is only 20–30%. Some critical infrastructure facilities have even lost their previous level of protection due to contractors failing to complete the construction of new structures.

At certain sites, work remains in the initial stages.

Lesya Zaburanna, chair of the Temporary Investigative Commission and a member of parliament from the “Servant of the People” party, stated that the actual status of protective structure construction differs significantly from the readiness figures cited by officials.

“Many officials cite various percentages for the readiness of shelters for critical infrastructure facilities in the Kyiv region. Well, our investigative commission saw dug-out foundations containing rebar that was neither tied nor encased in concrete. And this was as of October. The situation is appalling,” stated Lesya Zaburanna, chair of the Temporary Investigative Commission and a People’s Deputy from the “Servant of the People” party, in a conversation with “Glavkom.”

According to the MP’s assessment, at some substations, the protective structures are only 20–30% complete. She doubts that contractors will be able to complete the work they’ve started by the end of the heating season.

The parliamentary commission paid particular attention to the companies responsible for installing protective measures for the energy infrastructure.

According to Lesya Zaburanna, work on 24 substations was contracted to two companies—“Consulting-Bud” and “U.B.C.” The lawmaker claims that the companies are affiliated with one another, and their owners and executives belong to the same family.

“Based on the TSC’s findings, I would like to note that the deplorable state of Kyiv Oblast’s energy facilities was predetermined at the contractor selection stage. Twenty-four substations were handed over to two companies that are closely linked to one another. We have information that the owners and directors of the firms ‘Consulting-Bud’ and ‘U.B.C.’ are members of the same family. Furthermore, neither company has the relevant experience, the necessary amount of its own equipment, or the required number of employees,” Lesya Zaburanna stated, citing facts that point to a probable conspiracy.

At the same time, none of the 26 substations in the Kyiv region that were supposed to receive additional protection are yet 100% protected. As noted by “Glavkom,” the owner of the energy facilities—DTEK—is currently trying to ensure at least a minimal level of protection on its own.

Of particular concern is the situation where, while installing new protective structures, contractors dismantled structures that had previously shielded the energy facilities.

Lesya Zaburanna explained that the substations initially had first-level protection. However, after work began, the companies “Consulting-Bud” and “U.B.C.” dismantled the existing structures to build new, second-level anti-drone protection. They were unable to complete the construction.

“Can you imagine the paradox: initially, the substations had Level I protection. When the contractors ‘Consulting-Bud’ and ‘U.B.C.’ arrived, they dismantled this protection and set about erecting Level II anti-drone protection. However, they didn’t finish the job,” said Lesya Zaburanna, the shocked chair of the TSK.

Problems with the protection of Kyiv Oblast’s energy infrastructure are also confirmed by the overall performance indicators of the regional resilience plan.

These findings were revealed by the Verkhovna Rada’s Temporary Investigative Commission during an inspection of critical infrastructure facilities in the Kyiv region in late October.

Earlier, businessman Vladislav Sokolov, who is implicated in the scandal surrounding the construction of defensive structures at energy facilities in the Kyiv region, responded publicly for the first time to criticism regarding his luxurious apartment in Dnipro and a live crocodile in his terrarium. He explained the origin of his assets, denied any connection between his wealth and government contracts, and leveled accusations against the former head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration and current Minister of Community and Territorial Development, Mykola Kalashnyk.

Infrastructure Minister Mykola Kalashnyk responded to the scandal surrounding the construction of protective structures for energy facilities in the Kyiv region, which he previously oversaw as head of the Regional State Administration.

Read us on