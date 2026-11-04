The head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Oleksandr Poklad, dismissed two high-ranking officials from the agency who were implicated in a NABU investigation as part of Operation “Carthage.”

The SBU stated that it is cooperating with all necessary procedural steps and is committed to a transparent and impartial investigation.

Poklad also reported on coordination with the leadership of NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO), as well as with the intelligence services of partner countries.

Separately, the head of the SBU addressed a suspect in the case nicknamed “The Mexican,” urging him to return to Ukraine and turn himself in to law enforcement.

“Or we will find him ourselves, no matter where he is hiding. We have the experience,” Poklad said.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine

Detectives from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau detained General Serhiy Duka, first deputy head of the SBU’s Department for the Protection of National Statehood.

Prior to this, the SBU confirmed that the NABU and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) had conducted searches at the homes of its employees.

Earlier, it was reported that searches had been conducted at the homes of high-ranking SBU officials, including Serhiy Duka, Anton Kravchuk, and Oleksandr Kovalchuk.

NABU also reported that detectives were obstructed during investigative activities and that an SBU representative threatened to use a firearm.

Read us on