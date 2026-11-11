Power Outage Schedules for November 12, 2026: Which Regions Will Lose Power

On Thursday, November 12, mandatory electricity consumption restrictions will be implemented in several regions of Ukraine. These restrictions are due to damage to energy infrastructure caused by Russian attacks.

The restrictions are a result of Russian strikes on energy infrastructure.

Restriction schedule:

For all consumer categories—scheduled hourly power outages ranging from 1 to 3 shifts (4 to 12 hours per day);

For industry—power restriction schedules.

“Check the current power outage schedules on the official websites of your distribution system operator,” Ukrenergo added.

Updated at 10:15 p.m.

This was reported by Ukrenergo.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that during a massive attack, Russian terrorists struck substations connecting the Rivne and Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plants to Kyiv and central regions of Ukraine.

Energy workers continue to work on restoring power and bringing electricity back to Ukrainian homes, despite the heavy workload.

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