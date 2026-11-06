The hryvnia strengthened against the dollar: The NBU set the official exchange rate for Monday, November 9

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate for the dollar at 45.32 UAH on Monday, November 9. Compared to the previous rate, the hryvnia strengthened by 12 kopecks.

The hryvnia’s exchange rate against the euro was set at 50.65 UAH per euro.

According to data on the regulator’s website, the hryvnia also strengthened against the euro. The official exchange rate for the euro on Monday was set at 50.65 hryvnia per euro, meaning the hryvnia strengthened by 39 kopecks.

On Ukraine’s interbank foreign exchange market, as of 4:00 p.m., the hryvnia’s exchange rate against the dollar stood at 45.31/45.34 UAH/USD, and against the euro at 50.60/50.62 UAH/EUR.



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