The prosecutor’s office successfully sought through the courts the return of 1.9278 hectares of the “Hrenivskyi” Landscape Reserve, located within the Blahovishchenska community, to municipal ownership.

The plot had been illegally transferred to private ownership for use as a personal farm, even though it has protected status.

The court invalidated the decisions to transfer the land, revoked the registration of private ownership rights, and ordered the owner to return the plot to the community.

Source: Kirovohrad Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

A 0.4-hectare plot of land located at 8 Stusa Street in Ternopil, where a house previously destroyed by a Russian missile once stood, was sold at auction.

A 45-year-old man used a forged passport belonging to a Kharkiv resident—with his own photograph—to pose as the owner of a 5-hectare plot of land in the village of Demydiv in the Kyiv region.

The National Police have identified seven suspects who, according to the investigation, gained the trust of elderly people living alone in order to seize their real estate, and also embezzled over 2 million hryvnias in state compensation intended for the purchase of housing for military personnel.

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