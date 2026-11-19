The conflict between Anton Shukhnin, owner of the “Domino” trademark, and Yana Rudkovskaya, founder of the real estate agency The Yard, has been ongoing for about a year and a half. The dispute stemmed from the collapse of a lease for commercial space in Kyiv and an $18,000 deposit.

In late 2024, Shukhnin planned to lease a 570-square-meter space on Verkholyada Street in the Pecherskyi district.

However, the contract was never signed. The Yard explained the refusal by citing a reluctance to work with the businessman due to his business practices.

According to documents cited in the article, on March 7, 2025, 368,100 UAH—part of the deposit—was transferred to Shukhnin’s account. In June, Kominbank confirmed that the payment had been processed and was not returned to the sender.

Despite this, Shukhnin filed a fraud complaint with law enforcement. The court denied the request to seize the premises. Rudkovska also alleges that she has been subjected to pressure, threats, and a smear campaign against her.

The article also mentions an attack on Shukhnin in May 2025. The police classified it as group hooliganism. However, there is no official evidence of Rudkovska’s or her company’s involvement in the attack.

Another point of contention is the Dubai project Oak Yard Residences, which is being built by the company One Yard with Rudkovska’s involvement. The article states that the project is registered with the Dubai Land Department, has an open escrow account, and as of June 2026, was 26% complete. A total of 112 sales were recorded, and construction is scheduled to be completed in the second quarter of 2027.

The publication also mentions legal disputes regarding the JACOB COHEN and STEFANO RICCI trademarks, as well as the company “Domino Group,” which Shukhinin registered in Crimea under Russian law between 2014 and 2018.

Source: Absolution Leaks

Anton Shukhnin, owner of the Domino boutique chain, has found himself at the center of a legal dispute with the Dnipro City Council. The entrepreneur accuses the authorities of illegally seizing a rooftop space on a residential building in the city center that he owned. According to the court, the space exceeds 300 square meters.

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