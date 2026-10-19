We had been talking about the shape of wine glasses, competitions among grapevine pruners, and the art of barrel-making. That was the idea behind our conversation: something seasonal and festive — October, the grape harvest, and young wine. This was our second conversation with a legendary figure, the longtime head of the world-famous Masandra winery. But the festive mood never materialized. As we discussed the finer points of fermentation, the traditions of Beaujolais, and the art of winemaking, the shadow of another story grew increasingly difficult to ignore — a bitter story of being forgotten.

Mykola Boiko remains in a world where he was in charge of HIS Masandra, where presidents and ministers accepted glasses of the finest wine from his hands, where the number 80 — the age he will mark on November 26 — seems little more than a formality in his passport, and where his son is still only 13. What hurts a man who should be enjoying the rewards of a lifetime of experience? The uncomfortable margins of human memory, where no one asks how he nurtured his wines, hosted important figures from around the world, or cared for every grapevine. What hurts is people’s forgetfulness, nine years under Ukrainian sanctions, a pension that was suspended, criminal cases brought against him by Russia, and the fact that his unique, exceptional experience has become unwanted. But we began with poetry…

What follows is Mykola Boiko’s own account.

The Grower Is the Key to Winemaking: The Poetry of the Vine, the Fine Science of Pruning and the Grueling Work Behind It

I would like to begin with a quatrain by Vera Inber. She was a poetess — perhaps you remember her from the song that begins, “He is a captain, and his homeland is Marseille…” She wrote a four-line poem that fits our subject perfectly:

“The air is growing cooler now,

The days grow short, the nights grow long,

THE GRAPE HARVEST SEASON HAS ARRIVED,

The season of falling stars.”

I would like to tell some of the “armchair experts” that the most important person in winemaking is the grape grower. This hardworking person waits all year for the harvest celebration. And they do not simply wait — they work to make sure the celebration can happen.

Grape growers lose sleep worrying about the weather: how much rain there will be, what the winds will bring, whether there will be hail, whether the winter will be severe, whether spring frosts will hit, which diseases might threaten the vines, and how to protect the plants. They tend to the grapes because the vines must be pruned correctly. Sometimes people use terms such as “trimming” or “cutting back,” but the principle is the same.

Not everyone knows how to do it properly these days: what the cut should look like, or how high the spur should be above the bud to prevent it from drying out. The cut must be angled so that the bud does not “boil.” What is more, not all grape varieties produce their crop from the lower buds. Some set their fruit only at the eighth, ninth or even tenth bud. That is why each variety must be pruned and prepared with its particular characteristics in mind.

After pruning comes dry tying, which also involves plenty of subtleties. If a dry shoot — or a dry cane, as we call it — is tied horizontally, the outermost upper buds will wake first, and the vine will begin to develop at their expense. If the cane is tied tightly in an arch, the buds positioned at the very top will be the first to grow. Then come the green operations on the vine, and so on, all the way to the harvest. The grapevine needs all of this.

Another crucial factor is the number of vines, the planting density per hectare, and the training system to be used. The training system must allow the foliage to be arranged so that it receives sunlight consistently. The key here is the leaf canopy and its surface area. It is the leaves that convert solar energy into the substances the plant needs.

Not everyone realizes that a hectare of land planted with vines is one thing, while the total leaf surface area on that same hectare can sometimes be two or three times larger. The grape grower is responsible for making that happen. A good grower knows what to do and constantly worries about the crop to come.

Eventually, those 11 months pass, and harvest time arrives. Yet the grower is anxious once again: What will the weather be like during the harvest? Will strong winds arrive? Not every grape variety can withstand the wind. In some varieties, powerful gusts simply tear the berries from the bunches, sending them falling to the ground.

All of this must be taken into account. All of it must be understood. I could talk about grape growers for hours.

Today, in many small wineries with 5,000, 10,000 or 25,000 vines, the roles of grape grower and winemaker are combined in one person — the enologist. That person understands both viticulture and winemaking equally well. It is an ideal combination. But at larger operations, where you have a million vines or even 100,000, the approach is entirely different.

An Extraordinary Year for Ukraine: The 2026 Harvest, a Rare Combination of Climate Factors and the Shabo Phenomenon

Despite all the upheavals, Ukrainian grape growers have produced an excellent harvest in 2026. It is truly remarkable.

In my view, the best wine estate is in Odesa region: Shabo. I recently spoke with its head, Vazha Heorhiovych Iukurидze, a patriot of grapes and wine and a great expert in the field. He says that, despite the difficulties, spring frosts and other problems, the harvest is unique and exceptionally good. We have every reason to expect rich, full-bodied, intensely flavored wines.

On top of the challenges grape growers already face, a completely unexpected problem has emerged this year: so many grapes have been harvested that producers without their own processing facilities simply cannot find anywhere to deliver them. Those who do have processing facilities, meanwhile, are limited by the capacity of their cellars and tanks. All in all, this is a unique and unusual year.

No single factor can explain such an extraordinary harvest. A whole series of conditions must come together. The vines must be well cared for and properly prepared. Precipitation must arrive at the right time: snow in winter, rain in spring, and short, moderate showers in summer. Heavy downpours can sometimes wash away entire sections of vineyards. During the actual harvest, the weather should be warm and dry. This year, everything came together perfectly in Ukraine.

As for global viticulture and winemaking, complete statistics are not yet available. Harvesting has finished in some countries but is only beginning in others. It is important to follow official information from the International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV), whose headquarters are now in Dijon, France, after previously being based in Paris. Accurate statistics can only be obtained once the organization has completed its analysis.

But when it comes to our own country, I can say with certainty that this has been an exceptionally successful year. And Shabo is not an isolated example. Before our conversation, I managed to speak with many Ukrainian grape growers. They all say the same thing: this year’s harvest will be of the highest quality.

All the worries and vagaries of the weather will not diminish the taste of the wines in any way. They may exhaust the minds and nerves of the people caring for the vines, but fortunately, grapes are such a noble and generous plant that, when properly tended, they always reward people for their efforts. This is certainly one of those years.

Beaujolais Is Clever Marketing and a Fickle Fashion: Why Ukraine Shouldn’t Lose Sleep Over Young Wines

In global winemaking, the term “young wine” does not have a universally accepted, precise definition. Ukraine is now transitioning to European Union legislation. Some parts of that process are moving very quickly, while others have been granted lengthy transition periods. For that reason, it is easier for me to refer to the Ukrainian legislation that was in force before this transition began. And that legislation did not provide a clear definition of young wine either.

So what do we mean when we talk about young wine? It is wine that has gone from grape berry to finished product in the shortest possible time.

But for a drink to be legally classified as wine, it must meet the requirements established by the legislation of the particular country. Beaujolais is the easiest example to explain. For perhaps a hundred years, grape growers and winemakers in France’s Beaujolais region have been bringing this product to market early. It can complete all the necessary stages in just two or three months. Fast-produced wine was once fairly widespread but not legally recognized. It was officially legalized only 75 years ago.

It is worth noting that making Beaujolais-style wine requires the appropriate grape variety, Gamay. The grapes must be harvested by hand, and it is essential to pick whole berries because the technology involves fermenting whole bunches. The bunches are placed in vats, where a process known as carbonic maceration takes place. It is a complicated term that is rarely explained, but the process itself is distinctive.

Among its other characteristics, Beaujolais is a low-alcohol product, typically around 8%, 9% or 10%. Much of its appeal lies in its relatively low alcohol content, freshness, youthfulness, bright fruity notes and low tannin levels. Because the wine is produced so quickly, there is not enough time for all the tannins to be extracted from the grape skins.

However, Beaujolais is also a remarkable example of marketing. France produces an average of 45–50 million liters of this wine — roughly 60 million bottles. That is only a drop in the ocean of global winemaking. It is not even especially popular throughout France. The wine market is fiercely competitive, and every producer needs to find its own way to sell its products. In this case, the winemakers of Beaujolais were exceptionally clever: they began spreading the culture of their wine around the world.

Every detail was carefully worked out. They established a strict rule: the wine could be released in November, on the third Thursday of the month. Once the first minute of Friday arrives, it is already on sale. Essentially, this is a fashion built around a new product — and fashion is a very fickle lady.

Ukraine also tried introducing young wine several years ago. But we must admit that we are not yet ready for the culture of such wines, and perhaps there is no particular reason for us to lament that fact. We are accustomed to wines that have undergone fairly long aging: one, two or three years, and sometimes five, as with Masandra’s traditional Madeira. Those wines are much more appealing to our consumers.

Another feature of young wine is that it must be consumed very quickly — literally within a few weeks or a couple of months. Its low alcohol content and particular fermentation process make it unstable, so it needs to be stored in a cool place. It is also recommended to serve it chilled, at around 13–14°C, because it is utterly defenseless against the passage of time.

As for my personal impression of Beaujolais, it simply did not appeal to me. It did not live up to the reputation people give it. And in Ukraine, so far, I see what amounts to an unsuccessful attempt to make this fashion take hold.

In general, a drink becomes wine only after undergoing all the mandatory treatments specified in the relevant production instructions. Every wine is made according to its own rules. For example, a young wine may be aged for two years and still be considered young. Madeira, after five years of aging, can also remain classified as young wine for another three years, until it acquires the status of an old vintage wine. Each country regulates these matters in its own way, and all traditions deserve great respect.

The French winemakers did a wonderful job creating such a distinctive product. But it takes time to understand what the future holds for wines of this kind.

Crushing Grapes Underfoot Is Part of the Show: Port Wine, Portugal’s Vinho Verde and Georgia’s Madjari

Crushing grapes with bare feet in an open vat is primarily a festive spectacle. In modern industrial winemaking, it is by no means necessary.

To understand why, remember that a grape consists of skin, juice and seeds. If the seeds are crushed, the wine develops excessive bitterness and undesirable tannins. The human foot, however, is biologically incapable of crushing a hard grape seed. That is why treading grapes was once ideal for producing traditional Portuguese port wines.

But the process was nothing like the lighthearted scene in the Adriano Celentano comedy. It was exhausting, grueling work. Workers would step into the vats for four, five or six hours at a time, after which another shift took over. They walked in circles for hours to process the entire mass evenly.

Today, modern machinery has replaced human feet. Manufacturers try to replicate the action of a foot using silicone or other soft materials that work just as gently without damaging the seeds.

So the tradition of crushing grapes underfoot should be viewed calmly, but also with a sense of celebration. For many peoples, the ripening of the harvest and the making of the first wine are colorful spectacles: people decorate wagons, harness horses and crush grapes to music. It is a wonderful tradition, but we should understand its ceremonial nature.

As for other interesting examples of legally recognized young wines, Portugal and its famous Vinho Verde — “green wine” — deserve a mention. Portugal produces roughly twice as much of it as France produces Beaujolais, and it is considerably more popular worldwide.

Vinho Verde has its own technological peculiarities. The grapes are grown in northern Portugal, the country’s wettest region. To protect the vines from downy mildew, one of the grapevine’s greatest enemies, the trellises are raised very high. In some places, the vines simply climb trees. Even today, you can see growers in this region leaning ladders against trees to harvest bunches two or three meters above the ground. It is a rare and distinctive practice, but under Portuguese law, the wine can complete its production cycle and receive official status in just three to five months.

From an everyday perspective, young wine can be found in almost every rural household where grapes are grown, and it is usually not kept for long.

I was born in the village of Blahodatne, in Stavropol Krai. The village, with a history of more than 200 years, was founded by settlers from the Poltava and Zhytomyr regions. They adopted their viticultural traditions from the local German colonists.

We even had a kind of competition. People made this young, still-unstable wine, and by New Year’s Eve there was usually none left. Neighbors went from house to house, tasting the wine and deciding whose had turned out best.

Such very young homemade wines are extremely popular in many households in Moldova, Ukraine and especially Georgia. You will almost certainly be offered a drink called Madjari. For Georgians, it is not quite wine yet, but rather fermenting must with an alcohol content of just 2–4%. You can drink quite a lot of it over a lavish feast.

Think of the artist Niko Pirosmani, who painted banquets and princes holding goblets of this wine. Or Bulat Okudzhava and his wonderful song Nikolai Nal’yot, with its poignant lines: “May God grant us a gentle hangover after a long feast…” It evokes that atmosphere of people sitting down to eat in the morning, with no one knowing when the gathering would end.

You Cannot Put a Wine Horn Down — You Have to Finish It: Georgian Hospitality and the Right Glasses

Ukrainian grape growers have always enjoyed warm, friendly relationships with colleagues around the world. We could travel to another country knowing only one person there. In Georgia, knowing just one person was more than enough to make you feel at home among friends.

At these feasts, one detail always catches the eye: the toastmaster pours wine into a drinking horn and hands it to whoever he chooses. This is not a staged performance but a living tradition that continues to this day.

Look further back into history, and the custom of using horns for wine goes back tens of thousands of years. It is connected to the ancient “horn of plenty,” and that connection can still be felt today.

The main feature of a drinking horn is that it cannot be placed upright on a table. So you have to drink the wine to the last drop. The volume varies: a horn might hold a whole bottle, less than that, or sometimes considerably more.

The strength of the drink matters. When people sit down for a long feast and are served a light beverage with a low alcohol content — such as Madjari — in glasses or horns, the celebration can go on for hours.

As for wine glasses, this is a genuinely complex and delicate subject. In my work, I always focused on the experience of the average consumer, because that consumer accounts for more than 90% of the global market.

It is true that the same wine can reveal different characteristics and express different nuances in glasses of different shapes. But if you have separate glasses at home for sparkling wine, dessert and fortified wines, dry wine, as well as a brandy glass and a tumbler for whisky, there is absolutely no need to overthink the matter. Leave the finer points to sommeliers and specialists. For an ordinary wine lover, that basic set of glassware is more than enough.

Thin Rims, Clear Glass and a Tulip Shape: Choosing Glasses for White and Red Wine

The difference between glasses for white and red wine largely comes down to serving temperature. White wines are generally served more chilled, so their glasses have longer stems to prevent the wine from warming up in your hand. Red wines are best served at a temperature close to room temperature, or slightly below it.

The shape of a glass really can change the way a wine tastes and smells so dramatically that it may sometimes be difficult to tell what has happened to it. But these nuances are best left to specialists — sommeliers and collectors. A basic set is perfectly adequate for the average consumer.

Recently, I came across a statement by Jancis Robinson, a renowned British wine expert who has worked in the field for almost 50 years. I do not know her personally, but I have deep respect for her as the author of authoritative wine books and textbooks, and as someone who consistently expresses her own opinions without trying to please anyone.

Robinson points out that in certain situations, one glass is entirely sufficient. If you are traveling and cannot lay out a full selection of glasses for different varieties, one good-quality glass will do just fine.

The subject of wine glasses is incredibly broad; one could discuss it endlessly. The world has several renowned makers of fine glassware, including Austria’s Riedel, which began its history in what is now the Czech Republic. More recently, Slovak producers have also brought some excellent products to market.

There are several golden rules. First, the glass must be clear and transparent so that it does not distort the wine’s color. Second, its rim should be as thin as possible — a point Jancis Robinson also emphasizes. Third, the glass should have a slightly tulip-like shape, narrowing toward the top. This helps capture the full range of aromas, especially when you gently swirl the wine to release its bouquet, which is particularly important for dessert wines.

In short, there are countless varieties of wine glasses, and they really do influence how we perceive a drink. But the average consumer has no need to worry excessively about the subject.

Masandra Was More Than a Winery — It Was a School: Barrel-Making Competitions and Wine Education

Masandra should be understood as a vast school, not merely a building or a business, but an entire system for developing culture and craftsmanship.

There used to be major competitions among vine pruners in Crimea, but our approach was even broader and more varied. Masandra regularly held competitions to find the best pruner: who could prune the most vines, most skillfully, without harming the future harvest. When vineyards were being converted to grafted rootstock, grafting competitions were organized, with participants judged on both speed and the success rate of their grafts.

Barrel-makers’ competitions were a particular source of pride. Masandra had its own barrel-making school. Coopers competed to see who could make a barrel most quickly and to the highest standard while adhering strictly to a specified capacity.

This required an extraordinary level of craftsmanship. From the very first cut into a stave, a master had to be able to visualize the barrel’s eventual volume. The more precisely they could achieve the required capacity — whether 400 or 500 liters — the higher their level of skill.

But Masandra’s work went beyond production competitions. The winery had always been involved in public education. We did not focus solely on making and selling wine. We opened historic cellars, developed tasting rooms and invited people in, saying: “Taste, ask questions, learn!”

This educational work was — and remains — critically important. Building a genuine culture of wine and grape growing in our society is a task that will take years.

People Should Be Pumping Me for Information Like Buratino, but There Is No Wider Audience

As for my Instagram page and the questions people ask me, I will probably disappoint you. I have so much experience in winemaking that there may be only two or three specialists of a comparable level left in our industry.

In my view, people should be “shaking me like Buratino.” Do you remember how his pursuers caught him and tried to shake every last coin out of him? I thought young winemakers and colleagues would be asking me questions, trying to learn every last detail: “How did you manage it? How did you take part in six international auctions and tenders? How did you increase Masandra’s exports to 65%? How did you manage to get Ukrainian wine into such distant countries as Nepal and Taiwan?”

…Sadly, that never happened. Occasionally, individual people who genuinely care about the subject get in touch, but these are isolated, private cases. There is no wider audience.

When we publish material on important winemaking and viticulture topics today, we simply hope it will be interesting and useful to someone. I would very much like to draw public attention to grapevines, winemaking and the culture of wine consumption itself.

If we look deeply at the development of our industry, we must also take the country’s climate into account. The north is colder and has a greater need for stronger drinks, while the south is better suited to high-quality dry wines.

Today, the château model is the most popular and harmonious format in the world. It is impossible to make truly great wine without your own vineyard. A château brings everything together in one place: vineyards, wine production and bottling, a tasting room where visitors can sample the wines, a branded shop, a restaurant with its own wine list, and a comfortable hotel where guests can relax and spend the night after discovering the wines.

Making Three Colors of Wine from One Grape Variety: Unfulfilled Ideas, Travel-Friendly Bottles and the Future of Ukrainian Wine

The château model is only just beginning to take root in Ukrainian viticulture. If a thousand such estates appeared across the country and people started visiting them in large numbers, information and wine culture would spread much more quickly. Some things would change immediately, others more slowly, but the process would be underway.

It is true that I never managed to bring all my ideas to fruition, despite working in this industry for so long.

After my time at Masandra, I came up with the idea of using Cabernet Sauvignon to make three colors of wine — red, rosé and white — from the same grape variety. It was an attractive idea, but difficult to execute, especially when it came to making white wine from Cabernet Sauvignon. Still, I managed to put the idea into practice in Moldova with my partner and friend, Yevhen Moraru. We began the experiment, but it has yet to be completed.

My second area of interest was wine in different bottle formats. Cartons, or Tetra Paks, are generally used for cheaper, lower-quality wines because they do not require a glass bottle, natural cork, labels or back labels. I had something else in mind: a variety of glass packaging.

For example, when you are flying, you might be served a small bottle holding 150–250 milliliters. It could be flat so that it fits easily into a pocket, or have another ergonomic shape. The bottle could be sealed with a flat cap featuring a pull tab: tear it off, open the bottle, and you do not need a corkscrew at all. It would be extremely convenient for traveling.

And, of course, my main goal has always been to expand the geographical reach of our wines. Crimea and Ukraine as a whole have created — and should continue to create — extraordinary wines. I wanted the whole world to discover them.

That goal has not yet been fully realized. But, as the philosophers say, history has no subjunctive mood, so there is little point in dwelling too much on what might have been.

I am more than happy to share my experience and the ideas I have not yet managed to implement. I particularly admire Shabo in Odesa region. The people there are genuinely creative and look beyond the horizon of everyday routine. They have started making sherry, something that had never been produced in that region before, using a local indigenous grape variety.

There is also the prospect of developing a distinctly Ukrainian Madeira, which nobody in the country makes at present, and expanding the range of dessert wines made from Pinot Gris, Muscat varieties, Traminer and Bastardo.

There is an enormous amount of work ahead if Ukrainian winemaking is to display its full range of colors and if perceptions of port and dessert wines are to move beyond outdated stereotypes. Ukrainian soil can satisfy even the most demanding wine lover.

It Seemed Like Happiness: My First Wine at 15, the Cellar Barrels and a Lost Paradise

I began telling you a little about my path into winemaking, but then moved away from the subject. Where I was born, every household had its own grape-growing culture.

I made my first wine myself, at home, crushing the grapes with my feet, just like in that scene with Celentano. I was probably no older than 15. My parents and grandparents had done it before me. Wine was a regular, natural part of our everyday lives, although it did not keep for long because it was dry, young wine that people drank quickly.

There are certain subtleties to this. Dry, unstable wine must be kept in a completely full barrel at all times. If you take even a little out, you must either top it up immediately with the same wine or transfer the remainder to a smaller container and keep it in the cellar.

Then came agricultural college, where grapes and wine were part of our everyday lives. For several years in a row, we harvested grapes on plantations during our practical training. And where there are grapes, there is wine.

After that, fate simply took its course, and I devoted the best and most productive part of my working life to grapevines and winemaking.

Today, there are many distortions surrounding my biography and past, and I do not want to unpack them all now. I will say only that I began my professional career in Crimea, in the Kirovsky district, at a farm called the Ukraina collective farm. There were several farms with that name in different districts.

Back then, it was simply impossible to imagine that we would one day live through the horror we face today. Nothing even remotely like it seemed possible.

Everything around us rang with life, everything sang! We harvested enormous quantities of grapes, made extraordinary wines and grew fruit. It seemed as though we had found happiness.

But as we grow older and compare the past with what we have lived through since, we begin to understand more clearly…

— So happiness was already there, wasn’t it?

“Yes. That was happiness.”

“My Shirt Was Soaked After Those Visits”: The Chinese Premier, Tastings for Heads of State and Masandra’s Wine Diplomacy

As I was preparing for our conversation, I remembered an interesting story I had never had time to tell before.

Li Peng was once the premier of China. One day, he came to visit us. Naturally, we were extremely nervous: distinguished guests, a red carpet, girls in national costumes carrying bread and salt. The car stopped, he stepped out, looked at us — a slightly frightened group — and suddenly asked in Russian: “So, how are things going?”

It turned out that he had studied at an energy institute in Moscow in 1953 and had somehow visited Masandra during that time. More than half a century had passed, but he had dreamed of returning ever since. When his official visit to Ukraine became a reality, the protocol team asked what he would like included in the program. His answer was clear: “Arrange a visit to Masandra for me.”

His simple question immediately put me at ease, and everything that followed went smoothly according to the program. The visit ended with a tasting of vintage wines from the year he was born and the year of his wife’s birth. She was accompanying him.

Interestingly, his personal doctor was part of the delegation. The doctor kept whispering to him and nudging him: “You mustn’t drink that! You mustn’t!” But the premier did not refuse a single glass.

After that visit, every subsequent Chinese delegation — prosecutors, military officers, officials and politicians — made a point of visiting Masandra.

Today, I can recall this calmly, but at the time it involved enormous tension and anxiety. Before every meeting, I could hardly find a place for myself because of the responsibility: I had to receive the highest-ranking guests in a way that would honor the country and justify the trust placed in me. Almost all Ukrainian presidents asked us to organize similar receptions.

Usually, the security service would arrive before such visits and ask: “What are you going to show them? Which barrel will you stop beside? How many minutes will you spend there?” They tried to fit everything into the strictest possible protocol.

But in practice, that protocol was never followed. Regardless of their lofty positions, all the guests turned out to be ordinary people. I never saw arrogance or contempt in any of them. On the contrary, I sensed a profound respect for our work.

I must admit that after every visit, my shirt was absolutely soaked. It took a long time to recover from the stress. That is simply how I am: I put my whole soul into everything.

“Every Visit Was an Event and a Test”: Nervous Encounters with Distinguished Guests and Islam Karimov’s Offer

I never grew accustomed to these visits or became indifferent to them. I was nervous every time, no matter who came to see us — distinguished cultural figures such as Bohdan Stupka, Elena Obraztsova or Yuriy Bohatikov, or the highest-ranking state officials.

I was never completely calm or rock-solid in my confidence. For me, every visit was an event and a serious test.

At such meetings, you always have to sense the line between what can be said and what is better left unsaid. It is a delicate form of diplomacy, and you have to know how to answer questions appropriately.

I still remember the visit of Uzbekistan’s president, Islam Karimov, who arrived with Leonid Kuchma. Karimov asked me an extraordinary number of technical questions, which impressed me greatly. He was genuinely interested in everything: how grapevines were trained, the width of the rows, and the machinery used to work the plantations.

We talked as professionals on equal terms — about pruning, vine care and technology. The conversation went on for quite a while. Suddenly, Karimov turned to Kuchma and said: “Leonid Danylovych, give him to me. I really need specialists like this.”

Kuchma smiled and replied: “No, we’ll need him ourselves.”

The Difference in Intelligence Was Immediately Obvious: Observations of Yanukovych and Medvedev, and Meetings with Presidents from Around the World

I met Viktor Yanukovych when he was president, and two moments stand out most clearly.

During those meetings, I was more concerned with the professional side of things. But my wife was there, posing as a Masandra employee, and she later shared her impressions with me.

It happened during a joint visit with Dmitry Medvedev. Everyone knows the difference in their height: Yanukovych was considerably taller. But as soon as they began speaking — Medvedev first, then Yanukovych responding — our visual impression changed instantly.

Medvedev seemed to grow taller in our eyes, while Yanukovych appeared to hunch over. The difference in their intellectual levels was enormous and immediately obvious.

That said, judging by Medvedev’s statements today, it seems that whatever intellect he once had has disappeared.

In general, I met some heads of state several times. I particularly valued my conversations with Azerbaijan’s president, Heydar Aliyev, an exceptionally wise man. I met Alexander Lukashenko several times as well. And, of course, there were Leonid Kuchma and Viktor Yushchenko.

Slovakia was the only country whose two different presidents we hosted at different times: the second president, Rudolf Schuster, and his successor, Ivan Gašparovič.

Looking back and shaking my head at everything I have experienced is both meaningful and fascinating. I am someone who constantly questions things and analyzes them, but over the years I have accumulated a great many stories like these.

We Preserved Masandra Down to the Last Vine, but the Price We Paid Was Bitter

These days, I am much more cautious about what I say. I always sincerely believed that I was doing something extremely important: preserving unique treasures within the world-famous Masandra estate for the state.

My colleagues and I managed to preserve everything down to the very last vine. We preserved the workforce, the people and centuries-old traditions.

On the one hand, I understand those who later received Masandra intact, as though it had been handed to them on a silver platter. To understand the scale of what we were dealing with, consider this: Crimea once had 150,000 hectares of vineyards. By 2013–2014, only 23,000 hectares remained. Masandra accounted for 4,000 of those hectares.

In 2014, we preserved all 4,000 hectares, right down to the last vine. That required an enormous effort and was of tremendous value.

That is why I am so deeply hurt by the way I was treated.

In February 2015, I left Crimea and began living in mainland Ukraine. In April 2015, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko imposed sanctions on me. At the end of the year, I was informed that I had been dismissed. The decision formally ended my status as general director of the Crimean enterprise.

I spent ten years under Ukrainian sanctions before the authorities finally looked into the matter and acknowledged that I had done nothing wrong. But the Masandra I left behind can never be brought back…

I try to take a philosophical view of things and come to terms with reality. I am in a hurry, because 80 is already an advanced age. I would very much like people to “bother me” with questions — lots of professional questions — so I can share what might be useful to future generations.

The Memoirs I Never Wrote

I thought about writing my memoirs and even made some initial notes for a book. I have one large, beautifully produced book about Masandra’s distinguished guests, as well as two booklets about the places where I worked. I was preparing another publication, too.

My office was full of stacks of memoirs and archival photographs spread across desks and chairs, all of which I planned to use. But this is yet another project I never managed to complete.

After the way Ukrainian officials treated me, much of my enthusiasm disappeared, and I fell silent.

A strange and painful situation emerged: in 2009, Viktor Yushchenko awarded me the country’s highest state honor; in 2015, Petro Poroshenko stripped me of all my titles and distinctions. Something inside me broke.

When the Russian occupation authorities arrived, they also looked for something to use against me, but found no grounds. So they turned to 2013, a period when I was working entirely within the Ukrainian system, and opened criminal cases against me over inflated and fabricated allegations concerning that time.

All of this…

If you take a bottle of light wine and have a glass or two, you could talk about this pain for ten hours straight. The resentment is still deeply rooted in me. There is a great deal I know that I would not want to make public right now. The wound still aches. It is all far too complicated and painful.

“They’ll Laugh at Me for Drinking Ukrainian Wine”: Poroshenko’s Embarrassment About Local Products and Official Receptions

When Petro Poroshenko attended our events as secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, I served him our wines. We had a wonderful dining room where we served red Alushta, one of the world’s finest examples of dry wine.

I say that without any false modesty: we successfully sold it at international auctions run by Sotheby’s. Wine experts around the world admired it then and continue to admire it today.

Poroshenko tasted it and liked it, too. But when I suggested that he buy it and drink it in the future, he replied: “I won’t drink your wine at social events, because people will laugh at me. What will they think if I drink Ukrainian wine?”

And then there was the distinguished president of the National Academy of Sciences, Borys Yevhenovych Paton, with whom I had a very warm relationship.

When he was around 100 years old, he complained indignantly during one of our meetings: “I was invited to an official government reception, and what do you think I found? Everything on the table — even the drinking water — was foreign. Not ours, not Ukrainian.”

He was deeply upset by this.

This kind of condescending attitude toward our own achievements is precisely why so much is being destroyed. We need to remember this so that we never allow it to happen again.

We have excellent Ukrainian mineral water, such as Morshynska and Shaianska. Failing to serve our own products at a high-level official meeting is a betrayal of one’s country.

These negative experiences accumulated over the years and gradually outweighed the initial, rosy enthusiasm.

I Made Every Decision with Doubts: An Analytical Mind, Shyness and a Story That Made Me Feel Less Alone

I was never a thoughtless optimist. Quite the opposite: I constantly hesitated and analyzed things.

What does that mean in practice? Suppose there is a specific production task: we need to treat a vineyard or a peach orchard. The branches on the supports have drooped too low, making it difficult for a tractor to pass between the rows.

I sit down and calculate the options. The first approach would be this, the second that, the third something else. I always had to think hard to find the most effective solution.

I approached almost every question with doubt and reflection. Sometimes decisions had to be made instantly, but more often I needed to engage my entire mental analytical center at full capacity to make sure the decision was sound.

Add to that my natural shyness. It may not be immediately obvious from the outside, but it takes a great deal of time for me to get to know someone deeply and open up to them.

At one point, I read a story by the wonderful storyteller Irakli Andronikov titled The First Time on Stage. It was impossibly funny. He described shyness as his defining trait.

I read it, recognized myself in his description and immediately felt reassured. It turned out I was not the only one.

“What Would My Mother Say About This?”: The Price of a Heart Stent

Throughout my working life, I often asked myself: “How would my mother feel about this?” It was a personal question that remained with me constantly.

I wanted her to approve of my work, to make sure she would never be ashamed of her son. That thought stayed with me throughout my life. My mother lived to be 105, by the way, and she had time to tell me that she was proud of me when she learned about my achievements.

For years, I exhausted myself with worries: “Have the workers at the estate been paid? How much are they getting? What about bonuses? Will we have enough fuel for the season? Will the tractors run smoothly in the fields? Do we have diesel? How can we organize medical examinations for the workers?”

My mind was filled with so many daily worries that I am amazed I managed to withstand them. I poured my whole soul into every small and large issue.

Perhaps the “reward” I have received for all those years of exhausting work and constant stress is the three stents in my heart.

Is that a salary? I don’t know… It certainly isn’t a collection of state medals.

A Couple of Glasses of Dry White Wine Instead of a Sleeping Pill

This is a deep and delicate subject, one I could reflect on for hours. Let me bring medicine in as an ally.

As people age, everything in the body changes, and, unfortunately, blood sugar levels tend to rise. There was a time when I could drink a glass of the legendary White Muscat of Red Stone, which contains as much as 23% sugar — glucose, fructose and sucrose.

But over time, I felt my body beginning to protest: “You shouldn’t be doing this anymore!” My heart would start pounding and misbehaving, as though telling me: “Stop. This is too much.”

So lately, I have been keeping dry white wine on my table in the evenings. Most often, it is a light wine similar to Portugal’s Vinho Verde, with an alcohol content of just 6%, 8% or 9%. It is young, slightly spritzy and feels remarkably easy on the body.

Strangely enough, medical statistics confirm this: if you drink a couple of glasses of such dry white wine about two hours before bed, you will not need any sleeping pills to fall asleep.

Although, when it comes to me, “sleeping” is a rather relative concept. I can wake up in the middle of the night, take a sheet of paper and a pencil, and jot down my thoughts.

Instead of an Epilogue: Mykola Boiko’s Slanting Rain

Mykola Kostiantynovych Boiko will soon turn 80. We could have devoted the entire conversation to his birthday, recalling Masandra, the hectares of vineyards and everything he did for Ukrainian winemaking. But Mykola Kostiantynovych is not waiting for a celebration, much less an official one.

Even his date of birth has a strange story behind it, which he remembers from what his mother told him.

“My passport says I was born on January 2, 1947. But my mother told me that I was actually born on November 26, 1946, at four in the afternoon.

“My father insisted that I be registered as a year younger. He had fought throughout the war. He was a little older than the other men and had seen young boys aged 18 or 19 die at the front with his own eyes. My father said that people in those days lived with the feeling that every generation would have to go to war. He believed that one additional year before I could be drafted into the army was extremely important and could save a life.

“As for birthday wishes, I don’t expect them from anyone except my family and those closest to me.”

Mykola Kostiantynovych speaks calmly about his upcoming birthday, then seems to make a promise:

“One day, we will get to the next chapter, and I will explain how it happened that the Russian occupiers persecuted me through six criminal cases, even though I was the person who preserved Masandra, its culture and its structure.

“And how it happened that my own country, Ukraine, kept me under sanctions for nine years, until, in the tenth year, it finally established that I was not guilty of anything. My pension was reinstated only three months ago. I had gone without it for 11 years. This is an intensely personal and painful subject.”

Eleven years without a pension. Nine years under sanctions. Six criminal cases brought by the occupiers.

Even after all this, he does not talk about money. When asked whether the state took those years of forced interruption into account when calculating his payments, Mykola Kostiantynovych lets out a quiet sigh. He does not want to discuss his personal finances during the war. He says there are more important things now. Then he remembers those who have been much less fortunate.

“I am not expecting anything, especially now, during such a brutal and devastating tragedy for our country. It somehow doesn’t feel right to talk about personal matters today.

“On the other hand, when you read that a former head of the Constitutional Court receives a pension of 390,000 hryvnias, while a teacher or school principal who has worked themselves to exhaustion for 40 or 50 years receives 3,000, it makes you very sad…”

He speaks without anger, simply stating the facts. It is as though, after all these years, he has learned not to be surprised by the way the state can treat someone who has spent a lifetime working for it.

Then, suddenly, he turns to poetry.

“Recently, Mayakovsky revealed himself to me from a completely different angle. There is a quatrain of his that touched me deeply:

‘I wanted to be understood by my country.

If I am not, then so be it.

I will walk along the edge of my native land,

Like slanting rain passing by.’

“He had far more problems, but my life, too, has its share of wounds. I don’t know whether everything should be said out loud. I just want you to know about this.”