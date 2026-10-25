How to get a refund for a ticket if you missed your connecting train due to a delay

Ukrzaliznytsia passengers can file a claim for a ticket refund, receiving a full refund of the ticket price, if they miss a connection due to a train delay.

The procedure involves filling out an online application on the official Ukrzaliznytsia website in the “Services” section, providing personal information and bank card details, and submitting scanned supporting documents verified via Diya.Sign.

A full refund or reimbursement of the price difference is also possible in the event of a train cancellation or delay of more than one hour due to the railway’s fault, passenger illness, early termination of the trip, ticket refunds abroad, or rebooking to a lower-class car. Processing of submitted requests takes up to 7 business days, and notification of the decision is sent via email.

Source: Judicial and Legal Gazette.

Earlier, a train on the Lviv–Chernivtsi route continued its journey without 25 passengers after stopping due to an air raid alert. Ukrzaliznytsia claims that the passengers decided to make their own way to Kolomyia but did not inform the conductors.

Ukrzaliznytsia explained what passengers should do during an air raid alert.

Ukrzaliznytsia has allowed passengers to order books along with their tickets.

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