The two-year saga involving one of the most influential and enigmatic figures in Ukraine’s anti-corruption investigations in recent years has reached its final legal conclusion. The High Anti-Corruption Court approved a plea agreement with prosecutors regarding Artem Shil, a former adviser to the Office of the President and a former high-ranking official of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

Shil was found guilty of large-scale fraud in procurement at Ukrzaliznytsia and sentenced to eight years in prison. However, he will not go to prison, as the court exempted him from actually serving his sentence, placing him on a three-year probationary period and barring him from holding positions in law enforcement agencies for the same duration.

Since the official’s arrest in April 2024 and his release on bail of 30 million hryvnias, the case has followed the traditional path from a categorical denial of guilt and claims that the charges were baseless to a full admission of guilt and cooperation with the investigation. The price of this freedom for the defendant turned out to be astronomical, as the total cost of forfeitures, confiscated property, fines, and restitution amounts to approximately 670–700 million hryvnias.

It is noteworthy that financial compensation to the state is only part of the deal. The key value of this decision lies elsewhere: Shilo agreed to provide law enforcement with incriminating testimony against his accomplices and other high-ranking officials, which has already caused serious concern in the corridors of power.

Who Is Artem Shilo from Kharkiv?

He is, without exaggeration, a major figure. To get a sense of the extent of his knowledge of behind-the-scenes processes, it’s worth reviewing the timeline of his career. Since 2012, Artem Shilo has built his career within the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). He began in Kharkiv and later transferred to the capital, where he headed one of the key divisions in the Department for Combating Cybercrime.

In 2021, he officially left the service and immediately assumed the role of a freelance advisor to the Office of the President. He quickly entered a tight-knit circle of influence, maintaining close ties with the heads of the security apparatus. During that same period, he gained a reputation as an unofficial curator and “informal overseer” of strategic state-owned enterprises, such as “Ukrzaliznytsia.”

Why else would Shil’s people have been placed in high-ranking positions at Ukrzaliznytsia: Shil’s family business partner, Oleksandr Popovskyi, took the position of head of Ukrzaliznytsia’s Department of Economic and Information Security, and Shilo’s personal driver, Vitaliy Oliynyk, was also hired to work alongside him in that same security unit.

In the summer of 2022, amid a full-scale war, Shilo returned to the SBU at the invitation of the agency’s head, Vasyl Malyuk. He headed Directorate “I,” the unit responsible for protecting critical infrastructure and countering economic threats. While in this position, he participated in high-level government meetings attended by the President and law enforcement leaders, and he also oversaw the markets for defense technologies, crypto assets, and the fuel and energy sector.

How Shilo Ran His Schemes: Politics, Intelligence Agencies, Gambling, and a Beauty “Laundromat”

As established by NABU and the SAPO, a well-organized corrupt syndicate had been operating within Ukrzaliznytsia’s procurement system for years: Artem Shilo provided coercive support and eliminated competitors by leveraging the authority of the SBU, People’s Deputy Viktor Bondar provided political cover and enlisted controlled enterprises such as the “Ukrkabel” plant, while businessman Volodymyr Kotlyar organized a network of shell companies, managed the documentation, and distributed financial flows. The scheme operated smoothly: affiliated companies won tenders at prices inflated by 30–60 percent, after which they paid Shil’s “back office” a fixed kickback ranging from 5 to 7 percent of the contract value. All illegal profits were divided among the participants in the conspiracy, which involved at least 16 people in total, including close relatives of those implicated, such as Galina, the mother of People’s Deputy Bondar.

A separate and extremely lucrative venture for Artem Shil was the gambling industry and online casinos. During the period when he headed the SBU’s division for the protection of critical infrastructure—specifically in 2022— just as the occupiers withdrew from the Kyiv region, the Russian-founded bookmaker 1XBET confidently entered the Ukrainian gambling market, obtaining an official license through its Ukrainian representative office, “Your Betting Company” LLC. As investigators discovered, law firms affiliated with Shil provided consulting services and supported the casino, while the official himself had a direct stake in the regulation and oversight of the gambling market. Financial flows from gambling operations and affiliated law firms were also directed toward the purchase of luxury real estate and the registration of new assets for his family.

In parallel with facilitating rigged tenders and providing gambling-related support, Shilo was involved in laundering his own illicit income, which exceeded 175 million hryvnias over the course of his tenure. A network of high-end beauty salons called 365 Studio, registered under his then-wife Irina, was used to launder funds. Nearly 18 million hryvnias were funneled through this beauty “laundromat” under the guise of ordinary cash revenue.

The accumulated funds were converted into a vast real estate and business empire, and the total value of assets seized from those involved exceeded 1.4 billion hryvnias. The list of identified assets included a country house near Kyiv registered in his father’s name, two three-bedroom apartments, a two-bedroom apartment, and 360 square meters of commercial space in the elite “Novopecherski Lypky” residential complex, a two-story penthouse measuring 444 square meters and valued at approximately 40 million hryvnias, hidden behind a real estate development company, and four apartments with a total value of 30 million, registered in a single transaction under the name of Iryna’s brother’s wife. In addition, two apartments were found in the “Aura” residential complex, registered under the name of Vladislav Smirnov (Shil’s business partner and personal driver), as well as overseas real estate in Dubai: eight apartments, a hotel room, and a $5.8 million stake in a large agricultural business involved in the maritime export of grain. Attempts to preserve the assets through a sham divorce and the use of front people proved futile. There are signs that Artem and Irina’s divorce was a sham because all the property and real estate went to her, yet Artem Shilo still drives his ex-wife’s Mercedes cars and very recently transferred ownership of his law firm to her as well

The Liquidation of IBOX Bank: How Shilo Ended Up on Alona Shevtsova’s “Blacklist”

Alona Shevtsova, owner of IBOX Bank

It’s not just about tenders and casinos. Shilo’s track record includes another telling story: the liquidation of IBOX Bank. In 2023, under the pretext of formal financial monitoring violations, the financial institution was forced out of the market to benefit other market participants.

Alona Shevtsova, owner of the liquidated IBOX Bank, directly accused a former SBU official of involvement in the bank’s destruction and of exerting pressure on the business, starting her own “red diary of remembrance” titled “P-2023,” in which she listed Shilo’s name as the person who must be held accountable for what was done.

“This is the year when my bank was taken away from me, when illegal criminal proceedings were initiated against me—which I believe were fabricated—and when I was even told to give birth to my child in a pretrial detention center. I want each of these questions to be answered—not on social media, but through an independent investigation and a fair trial.”

Alona Shevtsova separately emphasized that she will demand a judicial investigation into the activities of Artem Shilo and other officials involved, because no position, connections, or high-ranking offices should guarantee lifelong impunity for the destruction of Ukrainian businesses.

How Artem Shilo Was Caught: Transformer Schemes and Cable Kickbacks

The basis for Shilo’s arrest in April 2024 was two specific incidents of losses incurred by Ukrzaliznytsia totaling over 240 million hryvnias.

The first incident involved the purchase of power transformers in 2022, resulting in losses of 95 million hryvnias. When Ukrainian suppliers submitted significantly lower bids in an open tender, Shilo personally sent an official letter from the SBU to the railway operator. The document cited a “threat to national security” and alleged ties between the legitimate bidders and an aggressor country. As a result, the more advantageous bids were rejected, and the contract was awarded to a company controlled by a Belarusian citizen with ties to the Russian Federation. This entity purchased equipment in Uzbekistan via a Bulgarian intermediary and resold it to the railway at double the markup.

The second episode involved the procurement of cable and wire products, where the amount of losses exceeded 140 million hryvnias, and members of the group systematically received a 7 percent kickback from every signed contract.

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What Is a Plea Agreement and How Is It Calculated?

Under Ukrainian law, a plea agreement is a procedural compromise whereby the defendant fully admits guilt, compensates for the damages, and testifies against other participants in the crimes, while the state avoids years of legal wrangling and is guaranteed to recover funds for the budget.

According to the court’s verdict and analysts’ calculations, the total financial package of Sheil’s obligations ranges from 670 to 700 million hryvnias. Of this amount, 204 million hryvnias constitute the maximum criminal fine, which is to be paid over the course of a year in four installments of 51 million per quarter. Another 325.7 million hryvnias are subject to special confiscation in the form of funds and three luxury apartments in the “Novopecherski Lypky” residential complex. The agreement also provides for 60 million hryvnias in direct compensation for losses incurred by Ukrzaliznytsia and 80 million hryvnias to be mandatorily transferred to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine through the “Come Back Alive” fund. Property that cannot be confiscated in its original form will be recovered from the convicted person in cash equivalent.

What Artem Shilo Told Investigators and What the Consequences Will Be

Avoiding actual imprisonment for such large-scale abuses caused a significant public outcry. However, the main condition for approving the agreement for the scheme’s organizer is the mandatory exposure of another organizer or an official of comparable or higher rank.

According to official information from the SAP, Shilo has undertaken procedural obligations to provide incriminating testimony regarding other SBU employees and high-ranking officials involved in corruption schemes, as well as to fully disclose, within two months, the details of another separate crime currently under investigation by NABU. Most of the testimony and the names of those involved remain classified to preserve the confidentiality of the pretrial investigation. We remind you that over the years of his service, Artem Shilo possessed information about shadow financial flows, cryptocurrency transactions, and secret internal agreements among the country’s top officials, meaning his testimony could form the basis for a whole series of new charges and high-profile arrests in the very near future. A new season is coming.

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