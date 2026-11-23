Finding out who his ancestors were two centuries ago, confirming family lore, and seeing the documents of people who survived Soviet repression—it was precisely these kinds of searches that led Igor Bohak to begin researching his own family tree. At first, he asked his grandparents questions and looked through old photographs and records kept by relatives. Later, he turned to state archives and was able to trace one of his family lines back to 1796.

In the SBU archives, Igor gained access to two case files concerning relatives who had been convicted by the Soviet authorities on charges of having ties to the OUN and UPA. Among the documents were interrogation transcripts, inventories of confiscated property, and even a fingerprint of one of his ancestors. Other materials confirmed the story of his great-great-grandfather, who was taken prisoner during World War I.

UA.News spoke with Ihor Bohak about his first steps in genealogy, the cost and accessibility of Ukrainian archives, the challenges of working with historical documents, family histories from times of war and repression, and why one shouldn’t put off searching for ancestors.

From Great-Grandmothers’ Stories to a Passion for Genealogy

Igor’s interest in family history began long before his first visit to an archive. As a child and teenager, he loved listening to his older relatives, especially his great-grandmothers, whom he was still able to meet. However, at the time, he viewed their stories more as part of the family’s collective memory than as the start of serious research.

The impetus came from videos posted on social media by the “Praschur” Center for Genealogical Studies. Igor began following the content shared by the organization, led by Viktor Doletsky, and gradually became interested in how to find documents about his ancestors.

“I watched a lot of their videos and, so to speak, was inspired by their work. I also became more interested in researching my family lineage more deeply,” said Ihor Bohak.

His grandfather had already conducted similar research, gathering information about the maternal line. Igor decided to trace family branches on both sides.

First archival discoveries: how he managed to trace his family back to 1796

Ihor began by talking to his relatives. He asked his parents and grandparents questions, wrote down the names he learned, and cross-referenced their memories. He then tried searching for clues on Google and ChatGPT. According to Igor, search engines and artificial intelligence sometimes helped pinpoint where the necessary documents might be stored, but they were no substitute for working with primary sources. He didn’t find any concrete answers about his ancestors there, and some of the leads turned out to be inaccurate.

His first real results came from contacting the State Archives of the Ivano-Frankivsk Region. He was able to compare the archival records with the information his grandfather had previously collected. Along one of his family lines, Ihor found information dating back to 1796—the end of the 18th century.

Part of the research focuses on the villages of Serednii Maidan and Hlynky in the Ivano-Frankivsk region, for which ancient parish records—church registers of births, marriages, and deaths—have been preserved. It is precisely these records that often make it possible to trace several generations of a single family.

Ihor emphasizes that this isn’t always the case: for other villages, the records may be lost or incomplete.

Why Ihor Researches Several Family Branches at Once

Unlike researchers who systematically study a single lineage, Ihor works with several surnames at once. He admits that this approach isn’t always convenient, but it allows him to continue his search when information about a specific person runs out.

“When I hit a dead end, so to speak, with certain lineages or certain people, I start looking at others,” he explained.

His search now extends beyond the Ivano-Frankivsk region. He’s trying to obtain some documents from the Central State Historical Archive of Ukraine in Lviv, since historical materials about a single family may be held in the collections of various institutions.

1,600 hryvnias for an archival search: how the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional State Archives works

Before his first visit, Ihor expected to work with old files in the reading room. However, in his case, the search was conducted by archive staff.

Ihor specified exactly which people he was looking for and submitted a request. About two weeks later, he received a phone call informing him of the results. Along with the information found, he received archival reports with references to specific collections, inventories, and case files.

“At first, I didn’t even know how the whole process worked. I thought I’d go there, fill out some kind of form, and they’d let me into the reading room and hand me the papers. In reality, things went a little differently,” recalled Igor Bohak.

He paid about 1,600 hryvnias to research one family line. According to him, he was satisfied with this amount because the archive staff were able to find a significant amount of information about previous generations.

To access the documents, Ihor explains, you first need to know at least the approximate place of residence of your ancestor. After that, you can contact the relevant regional archive by email, provide the names and dates you have, and clarify the procedure for obtaining the materials.

Ihor is currently working remotely with the Lviv archive: it’s not always possible for him to travel there during the workweek.

The SBU Archives: How He Managed to Obtain the Files of Two Repressed Relatives

One of the most personal parts of the research involved working with the SBU archives. Ihor had known since childhood that two of his ancestors had been repressed by the Soviet authorities, and therefore, criminal case files about them might have been preserved.

After submitting a written request, he gained access to two files—those of his great-grandmother and her father—and photographed the relevant pages.

“They had prepared the two files for me in advance. I held them right in my hands. I was invited to the archives and allowed to review them. I photographed them,” he said.

Ihor already knew something about his great-grandmother’s fate. According to family accounts, she was sentenced to ten years in a labor camp on charges of having ties to the OUN and UPA. She served as a liaison for the underground, passing on information and delivering food to its members. According to my source, the woman spent eight years in prison and later returned to her native village.

In contrast, his father’s case yielded significantly more new information. The Soviet investigation files mention Ivan Khomenets—Igor’s great-great-grandfather. The transcripts indicate that he was accused of activities related to the OUN: recruiting people into the organization and collecting membership dues. Among the recorded details is a monthly contribution of seven zlotys.

What Soviet investigators recorded about his great-great-grandfather and why he did not return from exile

According to Igor, the criminal case describes various episodes from his relative’s life. In particular, it states that in 1941, during the German occupation, he spent about a month at the local police station. Whether this was voluntary service or forced labor could not be determined from the materials available to the interviewee.

The documents also mention 1943, when, according to the Soviet investigation, the man became involved in the activities of the OUN. A separate incident concerns an accusation of an attack on Soviet servicemen in 1945. Igor emphasizes that he has reviewed the materials of the criminal case but has no independent confirmation of all the circumstances outlined in the interrogation transcripts.

His great-great-grandfather was sentenced to 15 years. He never returned from exile. According to Igor, the family still does not know the exact place and date of his death, so the search for documents about the last years of his life remains ongoing.

Equally important were details that are usually overlooked in major historical studies. The case files contain descriptions of the suspects’ physical appearances, lists of property confiscated from them, and his great-great-grandfather’s fingerprint.

“You can still find out this kind of information about your ancestors. Here is my great-great-grandfather’s fingerprint,” shared Igor Bohak.

Great-great-grandfather in captivity during World War I: how the family history was confirmed

Another archival discovery is connected to World War I. His grandfather told Igor that one of their ancestors had been taken prisoner and found himself very far from home. According to family recollections, the journey home was long and difficult.

During his research, Igor found the corresponding name in historical lists of prisoners of war. This allowed him to confirm the very fact of captivity, which he had previously known only from the accounts of older relatives. At the same time, he is still working to determine the exact location of his ancestor and the circumstances of his return.

He is currently also working with lists of the wounded and other military documents, some of which come from Austrian archival sources. Since the materials are written in other languages and are scattered across various sources, the research requires additional time.

“My grandfather told me this, and I recently confirmed this information by finding lists of World War I prisoners of war. But how he returned from there is still unknown,” Igor said.

The Story of the Rescue of a Jewish Girl and Her Relatives Who Emigrated to America

Among the family stories that Igor is trying to verify is one about his great-grandmother. According to family lore, during the German occupation, she hid a Jewish friend in her home. Both were still children at the time. The Germans were searching for the girl, and, as relatives recalled, they beat his great-grandmother and demanded that she reveal her whereabouts.

“The Germans were looking for that Jewish girl and beat my great-grandmother very severely to make her give her up. But she never gave her up,” Igor recounted the story he had heard in his family.

At present, he has no archival documents to confirm this episode, so he regards it specifically as a family account that requires further research.

Another unexpected discovery was the stories about distant relatives who had emigrated to America at one time. Some allegedly returned, while others remained overseas. However, Igor has not yet been able to identify all their names and migration routes.

Why the surname Bohak might have been pronounced Bolgak in the past

Reconstructing the history of his own last name was another important discovery for Igor. He recalls that his grandfather spoke of an older spelling—“Bolgak,” with the letter “l.” According to the family account, it disappeared from official documents during the Soviet era.

For a long time, this remained merely a family legend. However, while searching for birth records of previous generations, Igor came across a different spelling of the family surname. In his opinion, this discovery confirmed that his grandfather’s story had merit.

At the same time, not all stories about his ancestors have been confirmed. Igor is still investigating the story of Oleksa Bolhak, who, according to relatives, was the village headman—the local mayor. He has not yet found the necessary documents. Part of his research concerns the village of Stari Kryvotuly, for which he has only been able to review a limited amount of material.

Parish registers in Polish and Latin: why old records are hard to read

Even when the required parish register has survived, finding an ancestor’s name in it can be difficult. Ihor works primarily with documents from western Ukraine, where church records from various periods were kept in Polish and Latin.

The handwriting also poses a challenge. Priests wrote down names, dates, places of residence, and family relationships by hand. If the writing is illegible, it can take a long time to decipher just a few pages. Gradually, the researcher gets used to the peculiarities of a particular handwriting style, but the next register might be written in a completely different way.

“It really depends on the priest’s handwriting in the parish register. Once you’ve worked with it for a few days, it becomes easier to read. But when you move on to another village, you have to decipher the words letter by letter all over again,” Igor explained.

The situation becomes particularly difficult when the book you need hasn’t survived. He gave the example of searching for his great-grandfather, who was born in 1924: there are archival records for 1923 and 1925, but none for the needed year, 1924.

This gap has halted research on that branch of the family tree. According to Igor, sometimes a record is found within an hour, while other times the search takes months.

FamilySearch, “The Duck Inspector,” and ChatGPT: How to Search for Ancestors Online

Genealogy research doesn’t necessarily require constant visits to archives. Some historical documents are already available in digital form, so you can search for information about your ancestors from home. In particular, digitized parish records, lists of prisoners of war, and other archival materials are published online.

Igor uses several specialized resources for his research. Among them are “Kachin Inspector,” which helps locate digitized archival records, and FamilySearch—an international genealogy platform with historical documents and tools for creating family trees.

At the same time, access to the documents does not guarantee a result. According to Igor, sometimes he has to go through hundreds of pages of old records, decipher difficult handwriting, and search for the right last name among a large number of similar names.

“You might work through 140 pages of parish registers with difficult handwriting, and it all gets jumbled up in your head. And then you find nothing. That’s the bitter truth that genealogists face,” he noted.

Igor sometimes uses ChatGPT to find additional information about where documents are stored. However, he verifies the suggestions he receives, since archival records remain his primary source. In the future, he also plans to consult archives in Poland and Austria, where documents about earlier generations of his family may be stored.

How Genealogical Research Changed His Perception of Ukrainian History

Genealogical research has allowed Ihor to take a fresh look at his own family’s history. Although he has always been interested in Ukraine’s past, archival documents and relatives’ stories have helped him better understand how historical events affected the lives of his ancestors.

“My perception of history hasn’t really changed, because I’ve always been interested in history. It was just confirmed by my own family’s experience,” said Ihor Bohak.

The events of 1939, when Soviet rule came to Western Ukraine, hold a special place in his family’s history. According to Ihor, his older relatives spoke of the repressions, the brutality of Soviet security forces, and the fear that the local population faced at that time.

This is precisely how he explains why some residents of Western Ukraine initially viewed the arrival of German troops as a possible relief from Soviet repression.

“They welcomed the Germans as the lesser evil; that’s what they thought,” Igor noted, recounting the memories of the older generations in his family.

In his view, without an understanding of the events that preceded the German occupation, it is difficult to explain the sentiments of some of the local population at that time. It was precisely these family accounts and the documents he discovered that helped him better understand the circumstances in which his ancestors had to live.

“Don’t Put It Off”: Where to Start Researching Your Own Family

Igor advises starting with conversations with the oldest family members and only then moving on to archives.

He recommends asking not only direct relatives but also members of collateral family branches. Information may be known by grandmothers’ brothers and sisters, cousins, and other people with whom the family rarely communicates. It’s especially important to ask them to identify the people in old photographs.

For Igor himself, these photos have become one of the most valuable parts of his research. He keeps photographs that are nearly a hundred years old, examines his ancestors’ clothing and appearance, and tries to identify exactly who is pictured in them.

“It’s very valuable and very rewarding when you hold a 100-year-old photograph in your hands—and when someone can tell you who’s in it,” he shared.

Most importantly, he emphasizes, don’t wait until you have more free time. With each passing year, the opportunity to ask people who personally remember the events of the past disappears.

“Today you can still ask the oldest members of your family, but tomorrow that opportunity may be gone. That’s why it’s better to do your research today than tomorrow,” concluded Ihor Bohak.

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