What religious holiday is celebrated on October 17, 2026: traditions and prayers

On Saturday, October 17, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, following the New Julian calendar, commemorates the holy prophet Hosea.

This day serves as a reminder of the unchanging nature of God’s love, the importance of repentance, and the spiritual legacy of one of the great prophets of the Old Testament.

The prophet Hosea lived in the Kingdom of Israel in the 8th century B.C. According to tradition and his own book, Hosea was called to prophesy to his people about their idolatry and unfaithfulness to God, despite the prosperity and wealth that masked their moral decline.

His life became a living prophecy: his marriage to an unfaithful woman symbolized God’s relationship with Israel, emphasizing that God’s love is faithful, patient, and always seeks the return of humanity, despite its betrayal. Hosea prophesied the fall of Israel, but also its future restoration.

Prayer of the Day

O holy prophet of God, Hosea! We turn to you in prayer and implore you: pray to the Lord that He may strengthen us in faith, grant us a spirit of repentance, and turn our hearts toward the true knowledge of God, as you taught. Help us to avoid sin and unbelief, so that we may merit forgiveness and blessings from the Most High.

Amen.

We would like to remind you that October is a special month in the church year, as it begins with one of the most revered major feasts—the Protection of the Most Holy Mother of God—which holds deep spiritual and historical significance for the Ukrainian people. Throughout the month, the faithful also honor the memory of the holy apostles, martyrs, and the Great Martyr Demetrius of Thessaloniki.

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