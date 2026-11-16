Comedian and TV host Yevgen Yanovich suggested that anyone interested call the winner of the “Kyivstar” auction for the unique phone number and ask, “What’s up?”

The starting price for the number—which consists of seven identical digits—is 3.5 million hryvnias. After Yanovich’s post, social media users began suggesting their own greetings, such as calling and asking, “Are you asleep?”

Some joked that the new owner would have to set up a call filter or just turn off the phone altogether.

Source: Yevhen Yanovych

The mobile operator Kyivstar has put one of the rarest phone numbers in Ukraine—+380 77 777 77 77—up for auction. Bidding is scheduled to begin on December 9, and the starting price is 3.5 million hryvnias.

As a reminder, Russia struck Kyivstar’s headquarters in Kyiv—The Hindu International.

Kyivstar acquired the internet service provider Shtorm in the Kirovohrad region.

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