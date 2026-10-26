The company is seeking to recover 13.7 million hryvnias from former banker Yevhen Berezovsky under a loan agreement signed in August 2021. The company filed a civil lawsuit with the Holosiivskyi District Court of Kyiv and subsequently filed a report with the police regarding possible fraud. In the report, company representatives asked the police to investigate the circumstances surrounding the receipt of the funds and determine whether the borrower may have had no intention of repaying the money from the outset.

According to documents available to this publication, on October 21, 2026, the Holosiivskyi District Court of Kyiv opened proceedings on the company’s lawsuit against Yevhen Berezovskyi to recover the debt. A preliminary court hearing is scheduled for January 29, 2027.

Separately, on October 23, 2026, the company’s attorney filed a report with the Holosiivskyi Police Department in Kyiv regarding a possible criminal offense. In the statement, the company’s representatives outlined their version of the circumstances surrounding the conclusion of the contract and the transfer of funds, asking law enforcement to investigate possible signs of fraud.

How Yevhen Berezovsky Accumulated a Debt of 13.7 Million Hryvnias

The statement to the police noted that on August 9, 2021, the company and Yevhen Berezovsky entered into a loan agreement for 8.2 million hryvnias. As early as August 20, the parties signed a supplementary agreement increasing the amount to 13.7 million hryvnias.

The funds were not transferred directly to Berezovsky but to the company’s account. According to the information provided in the report, on August 10, 2021, the company transferred 8.2 million hryvnias, and on August 27, another 5.5 million hryvnias. The total amount of the two payments was 13.7 million hryvnias.

The money was used to repay Berezovsky’s obligations. At the same time, the loan agreement stipulated that the entire amount must be repaid by January 31, 2022.

According to the company, Berezovsky failed to repay the principal amount of the loan. This served as the basis for filing a lawsuit to recover the debt.

The company is requesting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the agreement with Berezovsky

In their statement to the police, company representatives draw attention not only to the fact that the funds were not repaid but also to the terms under which the agreement was concluded. In particular, they state that Berezovsky provided assurances regarding his solvency and the absence of other obligations that might take priority over repayment of the loan.

The company believes that these circumstances warrant an investigation, given the former banker’s prior financial obligations. The statement refers to the ruling of the Kyiv Court of Appeals dated February 5, 2020, in Case No. 752/24858/18, in which, according to the information provided by the applicant, resolved the issue of collecting over 107.7 million hryvnias in debt and court fees from Berezovsky.

This decision preceded the conclusion of the loan agreement. Therefore, the company is asking law enforcement authorities to determine what financial obligations Berezovsky had at the time he received the funds, whether his assurances in the agreement were true, and whether there were any indications of intent to fraudulently misappropriate the funds.

In the statement, a company representative requests that the relevant information be entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations and that an investigation be initiated on the grounds of a criminal offense under Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—fraud.

Thus, there are currently two separate proceedings: a civil lawsuit, in which the company is seeking to recover the claimed debt of 13.7 million hryvnias, and a request to the police to investigate possible signs of fraud. The final decision on the company’s claims is to be made by the court, while law enforcement agencies are to provide a legal assessment of the circumstances outlined in the complaint.

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