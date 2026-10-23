Ihor Smiliansky stated that, prior to the Cabinet of Ministers' decision, he did not know the names of the new members of Ukrposhta's supervisory board

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the new composition of the supervisory board of JSC “Ukrposhta,” but the company’s management did not participate in the selection of candidates. The company’s CEO, Ihor Smilianskyi, stated that he learned the names of the newly appointed members of the supervisory board only after the government’s corresponding decision had been signed.

According to the CEO, the appointment of supervisory board members falls under the authority of the company’s shareholder—the Ministry of Recovery, Infrastructure, and Transport of Ukraine. That is why Ukrposhta is not commenting on the Cabinet’s personnel decision.

At the same time, Smiliansky welcomed the formation of the new supervisory board and noted that the company is ready to begin working with its members once all necessary procedures have been completed.

The company’s CEO paid particular attention to the candidate selection process. In his view, it served as an example of adherence to the principles of independent corporate governance.

“The selection of Supervisory Board members, in my opinion, was exemplary from a corporate governance perspective. Especially given the recent issues regarding the appointment of supervisory boards at other state institutions,” Smiliansky stated.

As the CEO explained, the selection was conducted by the Cabinet of Ministers’ Appointments Committee and an independent recruiter. The latter’s work was funded by partners from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

Smiliansky emphasized that Ukrposhta’s management did not know the candidates’ names and did not influence the selection process.

“Throughout the entire process, we did not know the candidates’ names, nor did we participate in the selection in any way or influence its course. This is also my principled position,” he emphasized.

According to the CEO, he learned the names of the newly appointed members of the supervisory board only after the Cabinet of Ministers’ decision was signed.

Ihor Smiliansky explained that he is currently unable to assess the professional experience of the new members of the supervisory board, as he is hardly acquainted with them personally. He suggested contacting the company’s shareholder or representatives of the recruitment firm for further clarification.

At the same time, the CEO clarified that he is well acquainted with the government representative, Yevhen Dubogryz, with whom he regularly collaborates.

In addition, Smiliansky had previously met with Oleg Tymkiv while he was working at PwC—approximately seven to eight years ago. However, they have not been in contact since then.

Separately, the company’s CEO emphasized the transparency of corporate governance at “Ukrposhta” during his ten years at the helm.

According to Smiliansky, during this period, the company faced no questions regarding transparency, integrity, or corrupt practices. He also attributed this to the support of international partners.

Smiliansky hopes that the appointment of the new supervisory board will contribute to the further strengthening of corporate governance at Ukrposhta and help the company continue serving millions of Ukrainians.

Smilianskyi announced this.

As a reminder, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the nominations of five members to the supervisory board of the joint-stock company “Ukrposhta.”

“Ukrposhta” has decided to expand its network of domestic parcel lockers beyond previously planned volumes. After installing 601 devices, the company decided to add new parcel lockers and increase the number of lockers in existing ones due to growing demand for self-service parcel pickup. By November 1, the company plans to install another 32 devices, as well as additional modules with compartments in 38 branches.

On September 30, JSC “Ukrposhta” decided not to revise parcel delivery rates until the end of 2026. In this way, the operator is giving customers a holiday gift, as the fourth quarter is the peak shopping season.

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