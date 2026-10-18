October 18 is the name day for people with both male and female names, including Andriy, David, Luke, Serhiy, Yelyzaveta, Euphrosyne, and Zlata. Church calendars also commemorate Saint Charitina and the Venerable Monks of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra on this day. Here’s what the names of those celebrating their name day mean and how to congratulate your loved ones on this occasion.

October 18 is an occasion to remember family members, friends, and acquaintances who are celebrating their name days. Among the names associated with this day are some that are popular in Ukraine, as well as rarer, more traditional ones. Each has its own history and meaning.

Male Names on October 18

Andriy—a name of ancient Greek origin meaning “manly” or “brave.” It has long been common in Ukraine and has the gentler forms Andriyko and Andriychik. On his Name Day, you can wish Andriy courage, good health, and confidence in his own abilities.

Gavrylo is a name of ancient Hebrew origin. It means “God is my strength” or “God’s strength.” This biblical name is known thanks to the archangel Gabriel. It also has another common form—Gabriel.

David is a name of ancient Jewish origin that means “beloved” or “loved one.” In the Bible, David was the king of Israel and defeated the giant Goliath. The name remains popular in many countries around the world.

Joseph is a biblical name of ancient Hebrew origin. It is traditionally interpreted as “God will add” or “God will multiply.” It has been known in Ukraine for many centuries, although today it is less common than some other traditional names.

Luke is a name of Greek origin, often associated with the meaning “bright.” It is also associated with the name of the region of Lucania in Italy. In Christian tradition, it is the name of Luke the Evangelist, one of the authors of the New Testament.

Mykola is a name of ancient Greek origin meaning “conqueror of nations.” It is well known to Ukrainians and has many affectionate forms: Mykolka, Mykolayko, Kolya. You can wish Mykola well-being, family warmth, and the fulfillment of his aspirations.

Semen is the Ukrainian form of the ancient Hebrew name Simeon. Its meaning is associated with the words “God has heard.” It is an ancient biblical name that has been preserved in Ukrainian tradition.

Serhiy is a name of Latin origin, derived from the Roman family name Sergius. Its exact original meaning has not been definitively established. Serhiy is a common male name, familiar to several generations of Ukrainians.

Fedir is a name of Greek origin meaning “God’s gift.” It is the Ukrainian form of the name Theodore. One can wish Fedir good health, strength, peace of mind, and people who will always support him.

Grigory is a name of ancient Greek origin meaning “vigilant” or “one who does not sleep.” It has a long history in the Christian tradition. On his Name Day, one can wish Grigory wisdom, patience, and success in his endeavors.

Demyan is a name of Greek origin associated with the name Damian. Its meaning is sometimes explained as “tamer.” It is a traditional Christian name found in Ukrainian church calendars.

Denis is a name of Greek origin associated with the ancient Greek god Dionysus. It is traditionally interpreted as “dedicated to Dionysus.” You can wish Denis a good mood, inspiration, and pleasant changes in life.

Makar is a name of ancient Greek origin meaning “happy” or “blessed.” It has a long history and is once again attracting the attention of parents looking for a short and distinctive name for their child.

Matviy is a name of ancient Hebrew origin meaning “gift of God.” It is known thanks to the apostle and evangelist Matthew. This name remains popular in Ukraine and has the affectionate forms Matviyko and Matviychik.

Jeremiah is a name of ancient Jewish origin associated with the meaning “God will exalt” or “God will magnify.” It is known thanks to the biblical prophet Jeremiah. Today, this name is not commonly used, but it has deep religious roots.

Inokentiy is a name of Latin origin meaning “innocent” or “harmless.” It is common in church tradition and has a long history. It is a rare name today, distinguished by its unique sound.

Kuzma is the Ukrainian form of the Greek name Kosmas. It is associated with the meanings “order,” “beauty,” and “an orderly world.” The name has a long history and appears in Orthodox calendars.

Oleksiy is a name of ancient Greek origin meaning “defender” or “one who protects.” It has long been common in Ukraine. One might wish Oleksiy strength, health, love, and reliable friends by his side.

Yevdokim is a name of Greek origin meaning “one who has a good reputation” or “kind-hearted.” It is associated with the Orthodox tradition and was borne by many saints. Today, it is a rare name distinguished by its ancient-sounding quality.

Pylyp is the Ukrainian form of the Greek name Philip, which means “one who loves horses.” It is known thanks to the Apostle Philip and has a long history in Christianity.

Chariton is a name of Greek origin, associated with the word charis, meaning “mercy,” “beauty,” or “grace.” It is a rare name with ancient ecclesiastical roots.

In name day calendars for October 18, you can also find the name Julian. This name is of Latin origin and is associated with the Roman family name Julius. Its exact original meaning remains a subject of debate.

Girls’ Names for October 18

Elizabeth is a name of ancient Hebrew origin, meaning “God is my oath” or “God’s promise.” It is known thanks to biblical figures and saints. Elizabeth is often called Lisa, Lizushka, or Lizonka.

Euphrosyne is a name of ancient Greek origin meaning “joy,” “cheerfulness,” or “kindness.” It has a long history in the Christian tradition. Some of its affectionate forms include Euphrosynka and Frosya.

Zlata is a name of Slavic origin meaning “golden.” It is associated with something valuable and radiant. Zlata is a short and melodious name that has become more popular in Ukraine in recent years.

Oleksandra is the feminine form of the name Oleksandr, which comes from Greek and means “defender of the people.” The name has many forms, including Sasha, Olesya, and Oleksandrinka. You can wish Oleksandra confidence, joy, and the fulfillment of her most cherished dreams.

Kharitina is a name of Greek origin, associated with the word “charis,” meaning “grace,” “beauty,” or “blessing.” In the Orthodox tradition, the martyr Kharitina of Amisus is honored on October 18. This name is rare today but has a long history.

Mamelpha is a rare female name found in Orthodox saints’ calendars. It is associated with the memory of the martyr Mamelpha of Persia, who is honored on October 18 according to the church calendar. Due to its ancient origins, there is no universally accepted explanation for the exact meaning of the name.

What Is a Name Day?

A name day, or name celebration, is the day commemorating the saint after whom a person is named. In Christian tradition, the saint is considered the heavenly patron of the person celebrating their name day. For many people, it is a warm family celebration. It doesn’t necessarily have to involve a big feast. Sometimes it’s enough to get together with loved ones, talk on the phone, or receive a heartfelt message.

Those who observe religious traditions may pray to their heavenly patron on this day or visit a church.

How to Celebrate Name Day

There are no specific rules for celebrating. You can spend the day with your family, invite friends over for dinner, go to a café, or simply take some time for yourself.

If you’d like to give a gift, something small but thoughtful is perfect: flowers, a book, sweets, or an item the person has long dreamed of. The most important thing is the thoughtfulness and a sincere desire to make the person celebrating happy.

How to Wish Someone a Happy Name Day

A name day greeting doesn’t have to be too formal. It’s best to choose simple and heartfelt words. Wish the person good health, love, peace, inner peace, and good people by their side. Here are a few greeting options. “Happy Name Day! May your heavenly guardian always watch over you, help you overcome difficulties, and guide you toward positive changes. I wish you good health, love, happiness, and many joyful moments.”

“Happy Name Day! May your life be filled with more light, warmth, and good news. I wish you the fulfillment of your dreams, peace of mind, and people who always make you feel good.” For a loved one, you can add a personal wish or mention something important to them. Such words will sound more sincere than any pre-written greeting.

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