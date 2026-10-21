A name day, or Angel Day, is the day commemorating the saint after whom a person was named. In the Orthodox tradition, this day is set aside to reflect on the saint’s life and spiritual example.

According to the calendar of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, October 21 marks the commemoration of the Venerable Hilarion the Great. The martyrs Gaius, Dasius, and Zoticus are also commemorated on this day. Name day calendars also list other male and female names for this date.

Female Names and Their Meanings

Pelageya

The name is of ancient Greek origin and means “of the sea.” It derives from the word pelagios, which is associated with the sea. It is an ancient name that has been preserved in the Orthodox tradition.

Taisia

The name comes from Ancient Greek. It is associated with the name Thais, which is traditionally interpreted as “dedicated to Isis.” In the Orthodox tradition, Saint Thais of Egypt is well known.

Elizaveta

The name has ancient Hebrew origins and means “God is my oath” or “she who honors God.” It is known thanks to many biblical and Christian figures. Elizabeth is one of the names found in name day calendars for October 21.

Mary

This name is of ancient Hebrew origin. Its meaning is interpreted in various ways: among the options are “desired,” “beloved,” and “bitter.” The name Mary holds special significance in Christianity because of the Virgin Mary, the mother of Jesus Christ.

Nadiya

A Ukrainian name corresponding to the Greek name Elpis, which literally means “hope.” It symbolizes faith in a better future and the expectation of positive changes. In the Orthodox tradition, the name is associated with Saint Nadiya the Martyr.

Tetyana

The name has ancient Roman origins. It is associated with the family name Tatia and is also interpreted as “founder” or “organizer.” One of the most famous saints with this name is the martyr Tatiana of Rome.

Male Names and Their Meanings

Hilarion

The name comes from the Greek word hilaros, meaning “cheerful” or “joyful.” On October 21, Orthodox Christians honor the Venerable Hilarion the Great—a Christian ascetic who lived in the 4th century and became renowned for his ascetic life.

Anatoliy

The name is of Greek origin and means “sunrise” or “eastern.” It is related to the word *anatolē*, which means sunrise or dawn. There are saints with this name in the church calendars.

Arkadiy

The name comes from the Greek language and means “inhabitant of Arcadia”—a historical region in Greece. Over time, it became an independent male name, common in Orthodox countries.

Vasyl

The name has ancient Greek origins and means “imperial” or “royal.” It comes from the word basileios. One of the most famous saints with this name is Basil the Great—a theologian and one of the Church Fathers.

Victor

The name comes from the Latin word *victor*, meaning “victor.” It symbolizes victory and overcoming difficulties. In the Christian tradition, there are well-known holy martyrs with this name.

Vladimir

The name has Old Slavic origins. It is associated with the words “to rule” and “peace,” so its meaning is conveyed as “one who rules the world” or “ruler of peace.” The name is well known in Ukrainian history thanks to Prince Vladimir the Great.

George

The name comes from the Greek word geōrgos and means “farmer.” One of the most famous saints with this name is the Great Martyr George the Victorious, who is venerated in the Orthodox tradition.

Demyan

The name is of Greek origin. It is associated with a word meaning “to subdue” or “to conquer.” In Christianity, Saints Cosmas and Damian are well-known; they are venerated as the Unmercenaries and healers.

Dmytro

The name comes from the Greek Demetrios and means “dedicated to Demeter”—the ancient Greek goddess of agriculture and fertility. In the Orthodox tradition, the Great Martyr Demetrius of Thessaloniki is particularly well known.

Zachariah

This name is of ancient Hebrew origin and means “God has remembered” or “the memory of the Lord.” It has biblical roots and appears in Christian calendars of saints.

Ivan

The name derives from the ancient Hebrew Yohanan and means “God is gracious” or “God’s grace.” It is common in many countries and has numerous patron saints.

Mykola

The name is of Greek origin and is composed of words meaning “victory” and “people.” Its meaning is “victor over the peoples.” The most famous saint with this name is Nicholas the Wonderworker.

Alexander

The name comes from Greek words meaning “to defend” and “people.” Its traditional meaning is “defender of the people.” There are many saints named Alexander in the Orthodox calendar.

Alexei

The name is of Greek origin and means “defender” or “one who protects.” It is related to the word alexein—“to defend.” In Ukrainian tradition, it is one of the most common male names.

Paul

The name comes from the Latin word *paulus*, meaning “small” or “modest.” The most famous bearer of this name in Christianity is the Apostle Paul, who played an important role in spreading the Christian faith.

Peter

The name comes from the Greek word *petros*, meaning “stone” or “rock.” It symbolizes strength and steadfastness. In Christianity, the name is associated with the Apostle Peter.

Seraphim

The name has ancient Hebrew origins and is associated with the word “seraphim”—the name of heavenly beings in biblical tradition. It is often interpreted as “flaming” or “fiery.”

Fedir

This is the Ukrainian form of the Greek name Theodore, which means “God’s gift.” It is derived from the words theos—“God”—and doron—“gift.” The name has a long history and many patron saints.

Gaius

A rare name of Latin origin, traditionally associated with the meaning “joyful” or “one who rejoices.” In the Orthodox tradition, the martyr Gaius of Nicomedia is commemorated on October 21.

Dasius

An ancient name, known thanks to the martyr Dasius of Nicomedia, who is honored on October 21. Its exact original meaning does not have a universally accepted interpretation.

Zotik

The name comes from the Greek word zōtikos, meaning “life-giving” or “full of life.” On this day, the martyr Zotik of Nicomedia is commemorated. A list of male and female names for October 21 can be found in name day calendars, particularly in compilations that take into account the church saints’ days and traditions of various Orthodox communities.

How Name Days Are Celebrated

Name Day is not just an occasion to receive gifts or gather around a festive table. For Orthodox Christians, it is first and foremost a day to honor the patron saint to whom they turn in prayer.

On this day, you can visit a church, pray for the health of your loved ones, or simply spend time with those close to you. It’s not necessary to throw a big celebration: sometimes a heartfelt conversation, a phone call, or a small token of appreciation is enough.

How to Wish Someone a Happy Name Day

A name day greeting can be short and heartfelt: “Happy Name Day! May your heavenly patron protect you, help you find strength in difficult moments, and guide you toward good decisions. I wish you health, peace, love, and peace of mind.”

Another option: “Happy Name Day! May your life be filled with more joy, kind people, and good news. I wish you God’s blessing, warmth in your heart, and the fulfillment of your most cherished dreams.” The most important thing on a name day is to remember the person, wish them well, and show them a little attention. It is often the sincere words that become the most pleasant part of the celebration.