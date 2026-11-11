Inflation in Ukraine Accelerated to 11%: What Saw the Biggest Price Increases in October

Consumer inflation in Ukraine accelerated to 11% year-over-year in October 2026, up from 10% in September. Over the month, consumer prices rose by 1.8%.

According to the State Statistics Service, core inflation in October stood at 1.4% compared to September and 9.7% year-over-year.

In the consumer market, food and non-alcoholic beverages rose in price by 2% over the month. Compared to October of last year, their cost increased by 9.3%.

Vegetables saw the largest price increase for the month, rising by 10.2%. Prices for grain products, sugar, rice, lard, fermented milk products, milk, cheese, fish and fish products, pasta, poultry, non-alcoholic beverages, bread, and butter.

At the same time, some products became cheaper. In particular, eggs fell in price by 4.6%, and pork by 0.3%.

In October, prices for housing, water, electricity, gas, and other types of fuel rose by 1.3%. The main reason was an increase in rates for certain utility services:

water supply—by 10.1%;

sewerage—by 8.8%.

On an annual basis, the cost of this group of services increased by 7.4%.

Health care services became 1.7% more expensive over the month. In particular, outpatient services rose in price by 2%, and pharmaceutical products by 1.7%. Compared to October 2025, the overall price increase in the healthcare sector was 5.2%.

The cost of educational services rose by 0.3% in October and by 19.8% over the past year.

One of the largest price increases was recorded in the transportation sector. In October, fuel and lubricants rose in price by 5.3%, and fares for passenger road transport rose by 2%.

On an annual basis, transportation services and goods in this category rose in price by 30.1%. In particular, fuel and lubricants rose in price by 53.9%.

In the communications sector, prices rose by 1.8% over the month. This was primarily due to a 2.3% increase in mobile phone rates.

Over the past year, the cost of communications services increased by 16.1%.

The State Statistics Service clarified that the data presented does not include the territories of Ukraine temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation, as well as parts of the country where hostilities are ongoing or have taken place.

This is evidenced by data from the State Statistics Service of Ukraine.

Inflation in Ukraine will accelerate by the end of 2026 but will return to a gradual decline as early as next year. According to the National Bank of Ukraine’s forecast, inflation will stand at 7.3% by the end of 2027 and at 5% in 2028.

In September 2026, consumer prices in Ukraine rose by 2.1%, compared to a 0.1% increase in August and a 0.3% increase in July. By the end of September, annual inflation had accelerated to 10%.

The National Bank of Ukraine raised its policy rate from 16% to 16.5% due to mounting price pressures and worsening inflation expectations.

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