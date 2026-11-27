Iryna Mudra, former deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, resumed her public activities after being released from pretrial detention. She participated in a conference on Ukraine’s legal policy regarding the protection of national interests.

The former official is implicated in high-profile anti-corruption investigations by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU). She is suspected of involvement in large-scale corporate raiding schemes and the laundering of criminally obtained funds.

On October 8, Iryna Mudra was released from pretrial detention after posting bail in the amount of 20 million hryvnias.

Since her release, she has resumed making public appearances. In particular, Mudra participates in events and delivers presentations on topics such as national security, legal policy, and international legal responsibility.

At the same time, the former deputy head of the Office of the President mentioned her own criminal case only in a postscript to a post, noting: “The investigation is ongoing.”

Mudra reported this on her Facebook page.

As a reminder, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy removed Iryna Mudra from the Council for Entrepreneurship Support, which is headed by Kyrylo Budanov.

The full bail amount of 20 million hryvnias was posted for former Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Iryna Mudra.

Earlier, NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) announced a large-scale special operation called “Forest Gump.” According to anti-corruption agencies, the operation aims to expose a group that may have included current and former members of parliament, high-ranking officials from the Office of the President, representatives of a state-owned bank, and other individuals. According to investigators, 150 million hryvnias may have been laundered through a state-owned bank to pay bail for one of the suspects in another high-profile case—Operation “Midas.”

On the same day, news broke of investigative actions targeting Mudra. Shortly thereafter, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed her from her position as deputy head of the Office of the President. The decree itself does not explain the reasons for the dismissal, but the timing of the NABU operation was more than telling.

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