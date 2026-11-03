Iryna Soponaru left Kyiv with her husband due to shelling and power outages

Ukrainian actress and comedy show star Iryna Soponaru, along with her husband Riz, unexpectedly left Kyiv and moved to another city. The actress explained that the reason for this decision was the constant Russian shelling and power outages.

According to Soponaru, due to the tense situation, she began suffering from insomnia and even considered seeking help from a psychologist.

The star said the decision to move was extremely difficult for their family, as they really didn’t want to leave their home.



The couple tried to hold on until the very end, despite the difficult situation in the capital. However, the constant stress and lack of proper rest took their toll.

“Riz and I held on as long as we could. But starting around August, when the nightmares became really bad, we’d already gone several weeks without proper sleep,” Soponaru admitted.

The actress added that her emotional state was so exhausted that she seriously considered the option of medication.

“I was starting to lose it; I even thought about seeing a psychologist—maybe I needed to take some kind of medication. It turned out I just needed to get some sleep,” the celebrity noted with a touch of humor.

Now Irina and Riz are settling into life in the actress’s hometown—Chernivtsi. That’s where the couple plans to spend the entire winter, waiting out the worst of the blackouts in safer conditions.

“We’ve decided to go to Chernivtsi to stay with my parents for now. We’ll definitely be there until the end of winter. I don’t know what’s going to change in the spring, but at least we want to wait out the terrible blackouts there.”

The celebrity family hopes to return to the capital in the spring. Soponaru fully understands that the threat of shelling may not disappear, but she hopes for at least a more stable electricity situation.

The actress shared her feelings and plans for the future during a candid conversation on the show “

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