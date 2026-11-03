Iryna Soponaru explained for the first time why she decided to leave Kvartal 95

Ukrainian actress Iryna Soponaru spoke about the real reasons behind her decision to leave the “Kvartal 95” project. She also shared how she coped with this difficult decision, which she made nearly a year ago.

Why Soponaru Left “Kvartal”

According to the actress, she realized at the time that she needed to move on.

“I don’t regret my decisions at all. I don’t remember ever… You can’t step into the same river twice—whether in relationships or in other aspects of life. I don’t even understand why we’re talking about this. A whole year has passed! A whole year! I don’t understand why there’s so much talk about it. Nothing bad happened; no one offended anyone, I hope. The time came, and that’s all. I made this decision—and I wasn’t the only one—so I think it’s normal,” says Iryna.

The actress was part of “Kvartal” for eight years. Overall, she liked it there and was happy with the team. That’s why the decision to leave wasn’t an easy one for Iryna.

Eight Years at “Kvartal”

"I worked there for eight years, if I’m not mistaken. Those were wonderful years; I don’t regret a thing. I liked everything, the team was great, I had a great time there, and I was doing what I love. But that’s it! I came to realize that it’s probably time for me to move on,” the star admitted.

What’s more, Iryna says that moments like this feel like ending a relationship.

“It’s kind of a shame, but I don’t see myself there anymore,” says Soponaru.

According to the actress, no one tried to talk her out of leaving, and everyone took her decision in stride.

The comedian said on the show “Alone with Glamour” that she generally doesn’t regret her decision, and there was no hard feelings between her and her former colleagues.

Iryna Soponaru left Kyiv with her husband due to shelling and power outages.

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