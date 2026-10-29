Lawyer and civic activist Yevgen Pronin accused Member of Parliament Anastasia Radina of manipulation in connection with her video about the competition to appoint a manager for the seized assets of IDS Ukraine, which owns the “Morshynska” brand.

Pronin stated that the arguments presented by the MP regarding Prioritas’s ability to manage the assets are insufficient.

In particular, he emphasized that a small number of employees and the company’s authorized capital do not, in and of themselves, prove the company’s inability to fulfill its obligations. The lawyer also claims that documents confirming the contribution of 7.4 million hryvnias are included in the tender materials.

Serhiy Herman, a representative of “Prioritas,” for his part, called for an investigation into a possible conflict of interest in Radina’s actions. He believes that criticism of the tender could hinder the transfer of assets into management and play into the hands of Russian oligarch Mikhail Fridman.

German called on the National Agency for Corruption Prevention (NAZK), the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) to investigate the circumstances, and on the Verkhovna Rada’s Rules Committee to evaluate the lawmaker’s actions. The accusations made by Pronin and German represent their personal views and are not established facts.

Source: Yevhen Pronin (Telegram)

ARMA has selected a manager for IDS Ukraine: a law firm will manage Morshynska’s assets.

Previously, ARMA had rejected the winning bidder for the management of “Morshynska.”

On September 29, the Dnipropetrovsk District Administrative Court temporarily prohibited the Asset Recovery and Management Agency from entering into a contract to manage the assets of IDS Ukraine, the producer of “Morshynska” water, with “Prioritas” Law Firm LLC.

Read us on