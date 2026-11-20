The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has expanded the program to compensate businesses for losses resulting from Russian attacks. Businesses will be able to receive partial reimbursement for construction equipment damaged or destroyed by shelling.

Mykola Kalashnyk, Minister of Recovery, Infrastructure, and Transport, explained that construction crews are clearing debris, repairing bridges, and restoring traffic on roads following Russian strikes. They have to carry out this work under the threat of renewed shelling, and the loss of even a single excavator or loader can halt the restoration of a site.

“That is precisely why we have included construction equipment in the compensation program. This will help businesses cover part of their losses and continue the work that the community is counting on,” Kalashnik noted.

The ministry noted that previously, the compensation program covered production buildings, warehouses, equipment, and other business assets.

Now the list has been expanded. Excavators, loaders, bulldozers, road rollers, asphalt pavers, concrete pumps, and other specialized construction equipment will be eligible for compensation.

The program provides two types of support for businesses:

Up to 30 million UAH for damaged or destroyed property. This stream applies to high-risk areas designated by the program. The payment amount will depend on the amount of confirmed direct losses. The limit of 30 million UAH is set per enterprise for the entire duration of the program.

Up to 5 million UAH per year for insurance against military risks. Partial compensation for insurance costs is available throughout the territory controlled by Ukraine. The annual limit applies to all of the enterprise’s insurance contracts under the program.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine.

As a reminder, the government does not plan to increase housing compensation amounts for veterans in 2027 due to a state budget deficit.

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe has called on member states and observer countries to take measures to direct frozen Russian state assets toward the payment of compensation to Ukraine and Ukrainian victims.

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